Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lululemon Athletica: Demonstrating Resilience Through Innovation

Sep. 27, 2023 9:13 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)1 Comment
Vinay Utham profile picture
Vinay Utham
304 Followers

Summary

  • Lululemon Athletica's Q2 highlights include an 18% YoY increase in revenue and diluted EPS and raised FY23 guidance.
  • The company's ability to innovate rapidly without sacrificing margins is a key factor in its success.
  • Lululemon's inventory management is impressive, with moderate growth and no significant markdowns, indicating strong demand for its products.

Lululemon store entrance

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The last time I wrote about Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), the focus was on the company’s phenomenal expansion in the international markets, especially in China. In this article, I argue why the company’s

This article was written by

Vinay Utham profile picture
Vinay Utham
304 Followers
Assistant Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London and a CFA Level 3 Candidate. I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have more than 5 years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on activist hedge funds and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. Recently, I have ventured into the world of podcasts and currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, 'The Stock Doctor.'

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LULU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 9:20 PM
Premium
Comments (3.73K)
Agreed. Way over done. Although I was able to pick up some shares at $17 last April. Stock hasn’t been the same since the fee debacle. Staying long.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.