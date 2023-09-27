Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rates Spark: Not Stretched Enough Yet

Sep. 27, 2023 8:55 PM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, EWG, FGM, DAX, EWGS, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, FLGR
Summary

  • Longer tenor market rates want to go up, and curves want to dis-invert. We expect this to continue.
  • Even bouts of risk-off have struggled to temper the upmove, and new excuses are found daily.
  • The latest is the higher oil price. But the underlying impulse has been there for a while, centred on sticky inflation and a downsizing of future central bank rate cuts.

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas and Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist

Longer tenor market rates want to go up, and curves want to dis-invert. We expect this to continue. Even bouts of risk-off have struggled to temper the upmove, and new excuses are found daily.

The latest is the higher oil price. But the underlying impulse has been there for a while, centred on sticky inflation and a downsizing of future central bank rate cuts.

Level of 3% for the Bund yield and then 5% for 10yr Treasuries still on the cards

It's proving to be a rough month for bonds, with core product doing worst. A clear bear market in government bonds. And it has had little to do with imminent central bank rate hike fears, as the Fed is practically done, and likely the European Central Bank too.

The issue is not about rising official rates. It's more about capacity to cut, and here the market has continued to downsize the extent of rate cuts in 2024/25. That raises the implied floor for both US and eurozone market rates, and continues to pressure longer tenor rates higher.

There has been little out there to negate this theme. If anything, activity data has tended to shave firmer than expected and inflation data has been a tad firmer than expected.

There are factors pushing in the opposite direction too. In the past week, Germany cut its issuance estimate for the fourth quarter, which is a supply positive (lower issuance).

US auctions have been taken down quite well so far, in the 2yr and 5yr, this week. So there is demand out there. Demand for corporate bonds also remains firm as investors eye decent all-in yields.

And in the US the imminent prospect of a (partial) government shutdown means

This article was written by

From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

