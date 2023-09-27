Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stress Testing The Foundations: Analyzing The Vulnerability Of U.S. Banks To Falling Commercial Real Estate Values

Summary

  • Falling valuations of commercial real estate (CRE), especially in downtown office areas, will have a limited impact on both large globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs) and regional banking organizations, due to manageable exposure to the sector.
  • Enhanced risk-based reserve requirements and stricter accounting methodologies, enacted following the global financial crisis (GFC), require banks to identify potential losses and absorb them over time, reducing the potential for large, one-time write-offs.
  • In the event of a default on loans, banks retain the ability to work with borrowers to reach a settlement that is beneficial for all parties.

By Shawn Lyons, CFA, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group

The commercial real estate sector’s continued challenges could potentially impact US banks. Franklin Templeton Fixed Income’s Shawn Lyons discusses the ongoing commercial real estate crisis

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Nathan Buehler profile picture
Nathan Buehler
Yesterday, 9:53 PM
A very good factual piece on the current risks and situation. Thank you
