Pioneer Natural Resources: Gushing Cash, Selling Put Options Optimal

PropNotes
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • Pioneer Natural Resources has seen a surge in its stock price due to impressive earnings reports and a rebound in the oil market.
  • The stock has become more expensive relative to its historical performance and market peers.
  • Additionally, PXD's ~2% dividend isn't attractive in today's world.
  • Thus, selling put options on PXD is optimal, as it allows investors to generate immediate income and potentially get in with a better margin of safety.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been on a tear lately.

Up more than 34% since mid-March, the mid-sized Oil & Gas production company has surged in price on the back of two impressive earnings reports, in addition to a resurgent underlying oil market:

This article was written by

PropNotes
1.73K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PXD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

