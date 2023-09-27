Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Houlihan Lokey: It Can Gain From Economy's Pain

Sep. 27, 2023 10:50 PM ETHoulihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI)
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
645 Followers

Summary

  • The company's growth has normalized after a remarkable period, but it's still fundamentally strong, with solid profitability and a dominant position in M&A, Restructuring, and Fairness Opinion services globally.
  • The stock's valuation has risen considerably over the past year, reflecting a broader trend in the Investment Banking and Brokerage industry. Despite this, it may still offer value in the long term.
  • HLI remains ahead of its peers, with a lower correlation to the market and better returns, making it an attractive diversification option for portfolios.
  • One significant factor supporting its prospects is its involvement in bankruptcy and restructuring services, which could thrive in an economic downturn, potentially benefiting from the current economic challenges.
  • However, downside risks include concerns about revenue growth in segments other than restructuring. Overall, while the investment appeal has decreased from the previous year, HLI still offers potential and it remains a Buy.

Success in Business

We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I had recommended Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to readers with a Strong Buy close to a year ago. During that time the stock has returned 39% against the S&P500's 19% handily beating the index. My thesis during that

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
645 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.