Opportunities Abound In These Dividend Stalwarts

Sep. 29, 2023 8:15 AM ETARE, BIP, MDT, NEE1 Comment
Austin Rogers
Summary

  • Market timers come out in force when stocks are soaring or plummeting, but often miss out on long-term investment opportunities by waiting to make sure stocks have definitively bottomed.
  • I like to keep it simple by buying high-quality dividend growth companies at discounted prices during bear markets. If they get cheaper, I buy more.
  • I highlight a handful of high-quality, investment grade-rated dividend growth stalwarts to consider for your portfolio.
You make most of your money in a bear market. You just don't realize it at the time.

--Shelby Cullom Davis

The market timers are out in force right now.

They thrive in market environments where stocks (or

Comments (1)

By_Endurance_We_Conquer
Today, 8:24 AM
Thank you for explaining the situation around NEP. Your lines rhyme with my impression and everything I read;
for example SIMPLY_SAFE_DIVIDENDS argued along the very same avenue. At worst, NEP unsuccessfully struggles and fails to sell the gas pipelines, but NEE would not receive the full blast, but instead - yes - just bought NEP.

So, NEE at current levels is more than a compelling buy.
