Oil Prices To Stay Well In The Triple Digits As European Winter Is Almost Here

The Saudis' oil supply cut made many investors rush to buy the relevant asset classes. But the story with the rising commodity prices is not over, it seems. The recent announcement I read was the fact Russia decided to temporarily ban its diesel exports to countries outside of the Eurasian Economic Union in an attempt to stabilize domestic supplies. The fuel prices in the EU jumped as the announcement was made. But this is just the beginning of the next energy crisis, it seems. Winter of our discontent is coming.

In order to stabilize the domestic market, Russia has temporarily prohibited to export gasoline and diesel to all but four ex-Soviet countries. The limit does not apply to fuel delivered to members of the Eurasian Economic Union. Its members include Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports decreased by about 30% totaling 1.7 million metric tons in the first 20 days of September compared to the same period in August. Interestingly, in spite of the sanctions, Russia exported 4.817 million tons of gasoline and about 35 million tons of diesel in 2022. Europe still remained one of Russia's major fossil fuel buyers. However, the EU is not Russia's leading oil products buyer. But still, Russia's diesel ban will contribute to the world's already tight oil product supplies. That is why Europe would have to overpay for its diesel even though it does not export too much of it from Russia.

European fuel deficit

Even without that ban, the EU would have probably still ended up with low supplies of gas and oil products. You might argue, however, that this did not happen during the 2022-2023 winter. Indeed, but the reason for this was the fact the winter weather in the Northern Hemisphere, and Europe in particular turned out to be very mild. That is why less fuel was needed to supply the population. Oil exports from the US helped as well.

But unfortunately for the EU, the situation might get worse compared to the same period a year ago. The inventories in the US Strategic Reserve are near 40-year lows, whilst any unpredictable supply shock, e.g. a war in the Middle East, may force the commodity prices further upwards. So, it seems likely the US would be unwilling and unable to export enough fuel to Europe.

Unfortunately, Europe is now far too reliant on LNG (liquified natural gas). True, the proportion of piped gas imports from Russia decreased from 39% to just 17% between the beginning of 2022 and the start of 2023. That has obviously led to unprecedented demand for LNG.

LNG’s total share of EU gas imports increased from 19% in 2021 to about 39% in 2022. The LNG infrastructure also had to be upgraded. The relevant authorities aim to increase LNG capacity by about 30% between 2021 and 2024. Interestingly, 13% of LNG imports into Europe still come from Russia.

This LNG shift has made EU countries vulnerable to that market's volatility because 70% of these imports are purchased at short notice. In Asia, however, long-term oil-related contracts prevail.

We have recently seen Europe’s benchmark gas price rising in recent weeks thanks to strikes at LNG plants in Australia. That is a sign of tight supplies. Obviously, Australian strikes are not the only possible source of disruptions.

To synchronize LNG demand, the European Commission has come up with the EU Energy Platform initiative. This is an IT platform that facilitates supplier companies in EU countries to buy the fuel together. But further questions remain because this platform remains untested. The industry does not want this form of state intervention to undermine the market's demand and supply mechanisms.

Norway has taken the place of Russia to become Europe’s leading pipeline oil supplier. Its market share totaled 46% of the requirement at the beginning of 2023 versus 38% a year ago. Obviously, this made Norway’s gas infrastructure struggle. Earlier this year in May and June, the fact that maintenance work was delayed led to sluggish oil flows that made the prices go upwards. This is yet another evidence that Europe's market is tight. So, another disruption in Norway can make the prices of fossil fuels surge.

Meanwhile, Europe is still expected to import about 22 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas from Russia in 2023, which is equivalent to about 11% of all the pipeline gas consumed by the EU in 2022. A lion's share of it is coming through Ukraine. Given the current situation, this supply route is facing a serious threat.

In order to spread the risks, the EU managed to reduce gas consumption just by 13% in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency. The bloc aimed to decrease gas consumption by 15% but did not manage to do so.

Further progress in this field is unlikely. Just 14 out of 27 European bloc members introduced policies to decrease energy consumption, while Eastern European countries like Romania, Bulgaria, and Poland, did not take such measures.

Another threat to energy supplies is the fact the Groningen gas field in the Netherlands will be closed as of 1 October this year. But the fossil fuel problems do not end here but include the fact Niger's uranium imports to France are under threat thanks to the military coup in Niger. Just a reminder that France relies heavily on nuclear energy, whilst Niger accounts for 20% of uranium imports to France.

Ways to invest in oil and gas

All these factors are obviously bullish for oil and gas assets. The question is how investors can take advantage of these. It is definitely possible to invest in major oil and gas companies. But it is easy to make a mistake, whilst choosing the most profitable and the cheapest one. So, as an alternative, investors may wish to choose ETFs to benefit from the tight oil market.

Below I have made a list of the largest oil ETFs listed in the US. In my humble opinion, conservative investors would be much better off if they chose the largest ones. First of all, the largest ETFs' holdings include big and stable companies with the highest credit ratings. Then, top ETFs are highly liquid and have relatively low expense ratios.

Of all the ETFs listed above the largest one is Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE). I wrote about this ETF several times in my previous articles.

In short, XLE's holdings make up about 5% of the S&P 500. This does not look like much. But most of the S&P 500's companies are high-tech corporations. So, this is not little, I would say. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), and Chevron Corp (CVX) are some of the largest US oil companies. These are profitable and pay high dividends. Moreover, all of XLE's businesses have high credit ratings, which makes this ETF a relatively low-risk buy. Then, the annual expense ratio of XLE is only 0.10%.

Downside risks

The downside risks are also substantial. The first obvious non-economic risk is the weather. There is still a risk that it might be as mild as last year. Then, there is a much-feared recession risk. The Fed's Jerome Powell is still expected to hike the interest rates once more this year. The ECB does not rule out any further rate hikes either because of the high inflation readings. So, there is a risk that so much monetary tightening might lead to a recession, thus making the oil prices crash. Moreover, OPEC might have to increase the oil output if the commodity prices stay high enough for several months. Some analysts argue that Europe's green energy might help it replace fossil fuels. But I do not believe it will be the case. First, it is a very long-term process. Then, green energy, including wind turbines and solar batteries, is highly unreliable. This was clearly shown two years ago when the wind turbines did not generate enough energy because of the weather conditions.

Conclusion

In my view, it seems likely the Northern Hemisphere would have a tough time this winter due to tight fossil fuel markets. That is why it is likely the oil prices will remain high this winter. Obviously, any black swan event would lead to greater energy shortages and higher fossil fuel prices. However, there are risks to my thesis, including the mild weather and a likely global recession ahead. But I still remain bullish about energy assets, oil and gas ETFs in particular.