Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Waste Management: A Solid Business, But Valuation Is Stretched

Sep. 27, 2023 11:25 PM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)
Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
64 Followers

Summary

  • Waste Management's share price has seen an increase of 74% in the past 5 years but is down over 5% in the past year.
  • The company is focusing on renewable natural gas from landfills as a potential area for future growth.
  • WM is implementing automation measures to lower operating costs.
  • Despite these measures, the company's valuation remains stretched.

Worker Observing Processing of Waste at Recycling Facility

AzmanJaka

Introduction

The renowned investor Peter Lynch was known for his affinity for investing in seemingly mundane businesses. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) fits that description perfectly. After all, what could be more mundane than collecting other people's trash. In the past 5 years, the

This article was written by

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
64 Followers
I am a small investor who only manages my personal portfolio. I focus on finding overlooked value stocks and only buy at the right price. I contribute to seeking alpha as a hobby, and to share and discuss ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.