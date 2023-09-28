littleclie

Fund Overview

The iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) is an exchange-traded fund that looks to invest in a diverse set of companies specifically from countries that use the Euro are their currency from iShares. The fund invests in only large- and mid-cap equities across various sectors and focuses on the developed markets in the regions. Investors should use this security as a tool to diversify into quality European stocks without having to focus on a specific country and specific companies.

One reason why this fund is one of the best out of all European equity ETFs is its liquidity. As of September 25th, 2023, it had over $7.4 billion in assets under management after 23 years of being active. This makes is second in size to the massive Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK). On average, over 2 million shares of the total 173 million outstanding shares are traded every day. However, the liquidity comes with a slight premium as the fund is a bit on the expensive side.

ETFDB.com

The fund is heavily invested in Germany and France with 25.5% and 36.7% of its portfolio exposed to each respective country. The next ~28% of the portfolio has holdings from the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain. From there, the remaining Eurozone countries account for the remaining 10% of the portfolio with no individual country over 3%. The sectors of the fund are also pretty spread out with financials (17.7%), consumer discretionary (16.5%), industrials (15.8%), and information technology (11.4%) accounting for the majority of the holdings’ sector specifications. The bottom line is that we should be focusing on how these sectors are doing within the major geographic areas, France and Germany, to see what factors heavily impact EZU.

Exposure to Weakest Euro Economies

Weak economic fundamentals could lead EZU lower especially as its major geographic components are leading the decline in the euro area. The Flash Eurozone Composite PMI saw a slight improvement in September, from 46.7 in August to 47.1 in September, but the prevailing contraction was primarily attributed to Germany and France, the two largest economies in the euro area. Indeed, it was highlighted in the report that, “The euro area’s two largest economies – Germany and France – were the key drivers of the overall downturn in activity during September.” The trends in the region’s individual PMIs were troubling. France's Flash Composite PMI plummeted to a 34-month low, with both its services and manufacturing sectors dropping below 43 points; the latter hitting a 40-month low. Germany's Flash Composite PMI showed signs of improvement, its manufacturing output PMI descended to a 40-month low, reaching a potentially alarming level of 39.2. The crisis level reading observed in the manufacturing PMIs is especially troubling considering EZU is 15.8% invested in industrials.

Ifo Institute

The weak PMI readings are supported by other major indicators as well. The German ifo Business Climate Index fell for the fifth straight month in September to 85.7, the lowest since October 2022. The specific subcomponent tracking German manufacturing, trade, and construction remained at the lowest level since May 2020, and excluding the pandemic data points, since July 2009. An even deeper dive into individual German industries reveals that every manufacturing sector (except for other manufacturing) was considered to be in a “slowdown” or at “crisis” levels of activity. The same can actually be said about the services now with the exception of a “booming” travel & tourism industry.

Insee

Data out of the French manufacturing sector is also looking quite weak for key business sentiment indicators of production and demand. The French statistical agency conducts a survey of business leaders’ opinions on the state of their sectors. The responses from manufacturing firms were concerning. Output changes are significantly negative and officially at the lowest level in the post-pandemic period (index at -6.3) as manufacturers respond to a downturn in order books, both domestic and foreign (total order book index at -21.4, foreign order book index at -13.9). In the first half of the year, weakness in industry was being offset by the services sector, but that trend has dissipated. Insee’s services survey (from August 2023) found that the general business outlook in French services firms reached the lowest since April 2021.

Valuation Relative to Macro Data

One thing to consider when looking at macro data like this is whether or not the most current information has been priced in. EZU has been volatile over the past two years as the dynamics of elevated inflation and the ECB’s response to it have caused significant price-finding action. Its price trended lower for the majority of last year, falling -28.9% from the beginning of 2022 to the end of October where it bottomed just below $32 earlier in the month. From the end of October 2022 to halfway through 2023, EZU’s price saw a recovery as economic fundamentals bounced slightly. In that period, the ticker bounced 30.1%, topping $45. As of September 2023, losses have dragged the stock back down towards $40.

Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, Ifo Institute, Insee

The decline from the 2023 highs reflects the renewed deterioration in the euro area’s economic fundamentals, including Germany and France. But is there more room to run lower? If we look at an index created from the macro data that has been mentioned in this analysis (PMIs, Ifo survey, Insee surveys), it appears that the most recent data is significantly weaker than what was reported during the initial downtrend in 2022. Another chart, derived from the ratio of EZU's price to the constructed economic data index, offers an unambiguous depicture of the relationship between the fund’s price and the economic situation. The current ratio of 0.64x is near the 2-year high for the series suggesting the fund is expensive relative to the economic data. A long-term moving average puts the ratio around 0.55x.

With that being said, it seems likely that EZU will move lower over the next few months, possibly retesting the lows set in October 2022, because of its large exposure to the economies that are driving the overall economic contraction in the region. The ECB will not provide any relief in the short term as it remains laser-focused on tackling inflation. While more rate hikes may not be on the horizon, further measures to reduce liquidity could be on the table. As a result, EZU is rated a sell at the moment. But that does mean that there may be a correct moment in the future to purchase the fund at a better price as the current weakness is cyclical and not structural. For now, the bears are likely to win.