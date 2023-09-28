Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom: Solid But Not Blowout Earnings, Moving To Sell

Sep. 28, 2023 1:24 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)1 Comment
NJ Value Investor
Summary

  • Broadcom's Q3 earnings beat expectations, driven by growth in the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments.
  • The demand for AI-related products has offset a decline in other sectors, but future returns may be modest as the stock seems to reflect the expected growth.
  • AVGO's acquisition of VMware is on track for completion in October, which is expected to enhance earnings and create shareholder value.
  • Trimming my position and moving to a sell; will look to add shares again around $650.
Broadcom

G0d4ather

Last month, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) unveiled its Q3 earnings (ending July) which surpassed sell-side expectations. The stock surged nearly 10% in the two days leading up to the announcement, mirroring investor anticipation reminiscent of Nvidia's standout performance. However, lacking the expected blowout, the stock dipped 4%, eventually settling

NJ Value Investor
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

Vandooman
Today, 1:40 AM
Why is 12 times the magic number? Maybe the current multiple reflects the quality of the current business. Are you walking backwards into the future?

The company seems to have great management. I have a 163% capital gain. My yield on book cost is almost 6%. The long-term future seems bright after a good acquisition. Great management often pulls rabbits out of hats. I think I will let it run. I have more often than not made money with great management by following the advice of Charley Munger. Buy a great stock then sit on your ass.
