Japanese Equities - A Force Awakens

Summary

  • From inflationary tailwinds for earnings growth to corporate reforms that unlock shareholder value, multiple regime shifts are underway to restore the appeal of the Japanese equity market.
  • Japan’s weight in the MSCI World Index has declined to around 6% from 40% back in 1987.
  • According to our research, global investors remain underweighted Japan relative to the MSCI World Index and foreign investor holdings in Japanese equities remain at half of what they were in 2015.

Tokyo city in Japan

StockByM

By Hsung Khoo, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst, Templeton Global Equity Group; Ferdinand Cheuk, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst, Templeton Global Equity Group; and William Chang, Institutional Portfolio Manager, Templeton Global Equity Group

From inflationary tailwinds for earnings growth to

