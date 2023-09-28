Stadtratte/iStock via Getty Images

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) is a passively managed fund worth shortlisting for maximalist growth and quality investors, with the essential reason being its outstanding fundamentals. However, the issue here is that the markets are now adjusting to a new reality, with interest rates once again becoming a gnawing concern. In this regard, I am of the opinion that the fund's market-like earnings yield, even backed by the double-digit forward EBITDA, EPS, and revenue growth rates, is insufficient for a Buy thesis for now.

Strategy Essentials

According to its website, incepted in September 2018, QGRO initially tracked the iSTOXX® American Century® USA Quality Growth Index before switching to the American Century U.S. Quality Growth Index in May 2023; the ETF was renamed as a consequence. Since the indices have notable differences, I decided not to use data on returns prior to June 2023 in the performance discussion section.

As explained in the summary prospectus, constituents are selected from the S-Network US Equity Large/Mid-Cap 1000 Index. It is worth quoting the overview of the selection and weighting process at some length:

The Index is designed to measure the performance of securities in the universe and identify those that exhibit higher growth, quality, and valuation fundamentals characteristics relative to their peers. To construct the Index, the index provider first screens the underlying universe and selects securities with higher profitability, return on assets, return on equity, leverage and momentum. The index provider next calculates a growth score for each security, which is based on sales, earnings and cash flow growth and analysis of price to earnings and price to book ratios. The index provider then weights securities based on the calculated growth score. Though component securities of the Index may change from time to time, the index typically consists of 150–250 securities and, as of May 31, 2023, the market capitalization of the Index was approximately $1.5 billion and larger. The Index and fund are rebalanced monthly and reconstituted quarterly.

QGRO Scores Excellently Against Growth and Profitability Indicators, Lags On Value

QGRO had a portfolio of 198 common stocks as of September 22, with about 26.2% allocated to the main ten names. Its largest holding was Synopsys (SNPS), a large-cap application software company with a 3.1% weight in the portfolio. At the same time, Block (SQ), a fintech firm, was the smallest holding, accounting for just 0.07%.

Compared to the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), a fund which tracks the index QGRO compares its performance to, it is noticeably heavier in industrial, health care, energy, and consumer discretionary stocks. At the same time, its exposure to IT, communication services, and financials is much smaller. Their modest allocations to materials, utilities, and consumer staples are mostly on par. Besides, QGRO has no real estate sector companies in the portfolio.

Created using data from the funds

The main takeaway here is that, most likely, a different sector mix supported QGRO's much stronger value credentials, i.e., an earnings yield of 4.6% vs. IWF's 3.1%. We will return to that issue shortly.

Delving deeper, I should say that QGRO has one of the strongest fundamentals among the funds I have analyzed to date.

Metric 26-Sep Market Cap $204.13 billion EY 4.64% EBITDA/EV 3.64% P/S 6.28 EPS Fwd 19.98% Revenue Fwd 12.34% EBITDA Fwd 17.33% ROE 60.36% ROA 13.65% ROTC 19.10% Quant Valuation B- or higher 10.89% Quant Valuation D+ or weaker 69.90% Quant Profitability B- or higher 97.71% Quant Profitability D+ or weaker None Click to enlarge

Calculated using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund. The analysis is based on holdings as of September 22 and financial data as of September 26

Let us start with growth. Perhaps the most important parameter here is that its weighted-average forward EPS growth rate of almost 20% exceeds the revenue growth rate, which points to healthy margin expansion. The EBITDA growth rate tells a similar story. Backward-looking growth metrics also look robust, with the 3-year revenue CAGR at 16.8%, principally driven by CrowdStrike (CRWD), Datadog (DDOG), Zscaler (ZS), Tesla (TSLA), and ChampionX (CHX), to name a few.

Symbol Weight Revenue YoY Revenue FWD Revenue 3Y CRWD 0.10% 44.08% 39.09% 59.25% DDOG 0.09% 38.90% 34.96% 58.02% ZS 0.10% 48.22% 33.31% 55.35% TSLA 0.16% 39.99% 33.56% 54.07% CHX 0.09% 12.88% 10.73% 52.96% Click to enlarge

Data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

Importantly, even though 13 companies with EPS forecast to decline going forward somehow qualified for inclusion, like Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD), they account for just around 3% in total, not impacting QGRO's growth credentials much.

Next, quality. The QGRO portfolio's profitability characteristics are nothing short of exemplary. For example, even though 16 names (3.1%) failed to turn a profit in the last twelve months, all the companies in the basket are cash flow-positive. They also have outstanding capital efficiency, as illustrated by the weighted-average Return on Assets and Return on Total Capital. Return on Equity is less reliable here as it was impacted by Home Depot's (HD) four-digit metric, which is skewed due to its too heavy debt and too small shareholder equity. Most importantly, stocks with a D+ Quant Profitability rating or worse are simply absent.

Regarding valuation, there is something to appreciate and dislike at the same time. As I mentioned above, the sector mix means a lot for value exposure. In the case of QGRO, its energy allocation, consisting mostly of E&P and refining businesses, is the essential contributor to its market-like earnings yield of 4.6%; the sector has bolstered the debt-adjusted earnings yield (EBITDA/Enterprise Value) as well. By "market-like," I mean that the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is trading with an EY of around 4.59%.

Stock Weight EY EBITDA/EV Chord Energy (CHRD) 0.16% 27.4% 38.4% Ovintiv (OVV) 0.16% 25.6% 26.1% HF Sinclair (DINO) 0.17% 23.0% 29.9% EQT Corporation (EQT) 0.08% 22.4% 34.3% Cheniere Energy (LNG) 0.09% 21.7% 23.1% Valero Energy (VLO) 0.18% 21.3% 29.5% Marathon Petroleum (MPC) 0.36% 20.8% 23.9% Phillips 66 (PSX) 0.27% 20.7% 16.4% Click to enlarge

Created using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

Without these holdings, QGRO would likely have been trading with a loftier P/E.

But a question here is whether a close to 20% EPS growth rate and market-like EY form a combination robust enough to succeed in the current environment, characterized by inflation and a hawkish interest rate outlook weighing on investor sentiment once again. In fairness, I doubt that, especially since almost 70% of the holdings have only a D+ Quant Valuation rating or weaker.

Performance: Not Much Data With The New Index In Place

In the summer, with the new index in place, QGRO beat IVV and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) in June and August yet lagged both bellwether funds in July.

Jun Jul Aug QGRO vs. IVV 0.82% -0.85% 0.75% QGRO vs. QQQ 1.12% -1.46% 0.60% Click to enlarge

Created using data from Portfolio Visualizer

With the total return for September factored in, QGRO looks a bit stronger, as it outperformed both funds slightly.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

In sum, QGRO leverages an index-based quality- and growth-centered strategy. The portfolio has an adequate representation of the $1 trillion titans and mega caps, which account for 24.2%. The fund is currently overweight in the IT, consumer discretionary, and health care sectors. Most of its holdings are rather volatile, with the weighted-average 24-month beta of the basket at 1.13, as per my calculations.

My analysis shows that information technology, together with energy, is the major contributor to QGRO's forward EPS growth rate. Energy players (predominantly refining companies) bolstered the fund's EY.

For a complex multi-factor strategy, the fund's expense ratio of 29 bps looks completely adequate. In my view, it is definitely worth shortlisting the fund owing to its profitability and growth credentials, though, alas, I would stop short of a Buy rating today. The market environment has changed as investors are adjusting their price appreciation expectations to a new outlook for interest rates, an issue succinctly defined as "higher-for-longer." In this regard, it is unlikely that the growth echelon will become a market darling soon, at least until there is more clarity regarding the first potential rate cut in 2024. For now, I assign a Hold rating to QGRO.