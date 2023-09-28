Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crane Off To A Good Start And Targeting The Right Opportunities

Sep. 28, 2023 2:56 AM ETCrane Company (CR)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers

Summary

  • Crane management has set out a bold vision for remaking this company now that it has split from Crane NXT and is purely focused on industrial and aerospace markets.
  • Pivoting the Process Flow business toward higher-growth markets like hydrogen, advanced sustainable materials, biopharma, and automation makes a great deal of sense.
  • The plans for the Aerospace & Electronics business seem more like "keep executing on a good business", and that should be fine, particularly with the tailwind of increased aircraft production.
  • A $4B M&A program is ambitious and management cannot afford big stumbles.
  • CR shares look modestly undervalued even with some cycle-related risks in the Process Flow business over the next 12 months.

Airplane taking off from the airport.

phaisarn2517/iStock via Getty Images

So far so good for the new Crane (NYSE:CR). Having separated from Crane NXT (CXT) earlier this year, Crane is now more of a typical industrial conglomerate, with core operations in process equipment (valves, pumps, and

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBNY, ITT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.