Ford: No Way Out From The UAW Pain

Sep. 29, 2023 4:00 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)2 Comments
Summary

  • Ford's prospects remain mixed due to the lack of EV production scale, pulling down the company's overall profitability.
  • Its EV adoption is plateauing as demonstrated by the growing inventory/slower sales, worsened by the higher borrowing costs of 7.4% compared to the 2019 average of 4.63%.
  • The UAW strike has already triggered furloughed headcounts and idled production, potentially impacting its near-term deliveries.
  • The pay raises may also add an additional $1.6B burden on its operating expenses, naturally posing further headwinds to its margins.
  • As a result, we concur with Seeking Alpha Quant's warning that F may be at high risk of cutting its dividends again, with more stock volatility ahead.

The Ford Investment Thesis Has Been Destabilized By UAW's Pay Raise Demand

We previously covered Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in July 2023, discussing its mixed prospects as EV adoption plateaued, partly attributed to the elevated interest rate

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.18K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

d
d0d0ramefasolated0
Today, 4:12 PM
Comments (2.43K)
The uaw will not be the reason for a bankruptcy. Instead it will be the regs driving F into evs that are unprofitable even if they sold.
d
dstegemoller12
Today, 4:20 PM
Premium
Comments (224)
@d0d0ramefasolated0 EV'S are honestly less labor intensive. The UAW will try to featherbed the assy process and artificially make them more labor intensive
