FLBR: Low-Cost Exposure To Brazil Stocks

Sep. 28, 2023 3:39 AM ETFranklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF invests across the most important Brazilian companies.
  • We highlight key advantages of FLBR compared to the larger iShares MSCI Brazil ETF including a lower expense ratio and historical outperformance.
  • Improving macro data out of Brazil supports a positive outlook for Brazil stocks.
Graph on the Brazilian Flag

ewg3D/E+ via Getty Images

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) offers targeted exposure to Brazilian stocks as a country-specific exchange-traded fund. The attraction here is some encouraging macro data out of Brazil between positive economic growth and easing inflationary pressures, in

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.28K Followers

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR, VALE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

