tianyu wu

Dear readers/followers,

It's no secret that I'm a heavy investor in the basic materials sector, specifically the area of chemicals. I invest in several heavy-hitting and large-cap names in the sector, and while we're not exactly seeing outperformance in the current timeframe, I would say the companies I write about remain very attractive overall - at least from a long-term valuation perspective.

Today, I want to highlight one of my latest "coverage pickups". It's a business I should have frankly covered long before July of 2023, which is when my first article on the company was published. In my defense, as one of the more followed analysts with Europe in his spectrum, I have to elect what companies I go for and cover with great care - there's only so much time in the day after all, and Wacker required a few weeks of deep-diving before I felt comfortable stating with conviction my stance on the business. I'm talking about Wacker Chemie (OTC:WKCMF), where you can find my previous article here. As such, this is an update on that particular piece and my thesis presented therein.

In this update article, I'll show you where I stand after 2Q23 and why I believe you could "BUY" the company here.

Wacker Chemie - Plenty to like even after 2Q23.

I realize you may have had your fill of the sort of companies in the sector, but I believe one of the leading companies in terms of profitability actually offers a compelling upside for investment here. Wacker Chemie is probably one of the better businesses in this entire sector. It's family-owned by the Wacker family with over 50% of the shares, it has a solid history going back many decades, and while it focuses on areas that are currently heavily out of favor, I don't believe that will be the case for the entirety of the next half-decade in the future or so.

If I did, I wouldn't be investing in the company (obviously).

With a focus on silicone rubbers, Ethylene Vynil Acetate polymer Powder, Polysilicon, and wafers, the company has a very attractive mix of materials with end users not only found in the traditional manufacturing industry but in the semi-industry and chemical materials. The sales split is attractively spread as well - Silicones are the main sales driver with 40%, but Polysilicon and Polymers come in at over 23% each, making for at least somewhat of a diversification here. (Source: 2Q23 Wacker Chemie Report)

As mentioned before, the main argument for investing in this company - because chemical companies are not rare - is profitability. It's well above the average on a global basis in how many dollars of profit it manages per $100 of revenues, At a 26%+ GM with less than 75% of those $100 revenue dollars going to COGS, this company is a well-oiled machine where you're able to see a net margin of $15.6/$100 of profit. This is amazing for the sector, where Wacker is in the upper 70th+ percentile (Source: GuruFocus) for Chemical businesses.

It's small - yes. Of that there is no doubt. With €6.4B in market cap, it can't measure up to the giants, it also lacks credit rating, and has some things that explain why it's probably "flying under the radar" for you - but I'm here to tell you that a lag of IG does not matter to me when there's less than 20% long-term debt to capital, and a debt/EBITDA of less than 0.7x. (Source: 2Q23 Wacker Chemie Report)

The 2Q23 is the latest set of results we have for Wacker, and these were good - by which I mean they're good considering the macro environment we are in. The company saw a massive drop in EPS, 19% drop in sales revenue, less than 30% of the YoY EBITDA, and EBITDA margin declines. These should not be surprises to anyone following or investing in the sector, given the current destocking and market trends in chemicals. (Source: 2Q23 Wacker Chemie Report)

The company is also seeing some unfavorable trends on part for its solar and semi businesses. Solar volumes are good, but prices are going down - and higher energy costs continue to hound the company. Wacker was late in hedging some of these things, meaning that the hedge relief is still some time out - and with destocking and pricing trends, Wacker also has had to revaluate its inventories.

This has led to an updated - or I should say cut guidance.

Wacker Chemie IR (Wacker Chemie IR)

Why am I not more worried here? Because these trends, or similar ones, are visible on the entire chemical sector. I'm well-aware of the cyclical nature of this sector - and what I am interested in here is how Wacker Chemie will make sure that it's in a position of growth when the trends actually reverse.

So what is the company doing here?

A lot.

Wacker Chemie IR (Wacker Chemie IR)

Wacker is growing its footprint in growth areas. Its biotech focus is likely to become a major growth driver going forward. While the 2Q23 P&L's are no easy or pleasant reads, with some of the fundamental KPI's dropping - GM for instance is down below 19% - I want to make clear that I don't view this trend as anything indicative for the long term.

And, more importantly, the company is still very much profitable.

The fact that the yield is so low also speaks in the company's favor at this time - it can continue to pay the dividend without any real issue - though you should note that the company has a tendency to very stringently size that dividend to account for its EPS - so it may very well be going down to around €2.2/share if the 31% payout ratio for the 2022 fiscal is any indication. That would mean that the current yield of 9.19%, which obviously isn't maintainable for this business, would go down to around 1.6% - at least for the near term - before going back up.

I want to show you a chart that shows just how volatile these last couple of years have been.

Wacker Chemie Earnings/valuation (F.A.S.T Graphs)

With trends like these, it's no wonder that the company has moved like a JoJo. Still - I want to point out to you that even during the worst of times, the company did not terminate the dividend. Not even when EPS went negative back in 2019.

In order to effectively invest in basic materials companies, you need to be able to identify in advance the companies that seem likely to outperform over the long term, in a through-cyclic perspective. Those are typically, in my experience, the companies that leverage their growth capabilities for the next cycle to position themselves in a way that their capacities are right-sized to meet that demand.

It's my firm stance that this is what Wacker is currently doing. The company is making sure that its financials remain one of the strongest around despite weakness in ongoing destocking from Silicones, weakness in Polymer demands, and upfront cost developments in biosolutions. Essentially, every single segment that makes the company profitable is seeing headwinds.

It should be no surprise the trends we're seeing as a result of this, here.

Polysilicon is the only strong performer for the quarter - and that mostly on a top-line basis, with pressures on pricing increasing and both sales and EBITDA actually down.

We need to remember that like most chemical businesses, Wacker is a mix of its input costs to its output earnings. And with some feedstocks/resources still at elevated prices, and demand in the toilet, it's no wonder that the company is seeing elevated challenges here.

But these are not necessarily long-term indicative. Let's look at the forecast and valuation.

Wacker Chemie Valuation

In my last article, I went "BUY" on the business, with 4 out of 5 criteria fulfilled. The change in this article is that we have 2Q23, which saw an updated guidance towards the "south" of things.

First off, I'm not changing my targets. The €140/share was a multi-year target and still is. We already knew that 2023 had no chance, due to the insane comps, of getting anything close to a solid result here. But even the low forecasted result that's being expected, is significantly above the pre-2019 average when Wacker was around €3-€4 per year on an adjusted EPS basis.

So how should we think about the future potential of the company here?

First of all, it's important to state that on a historical basis, the market has a tendency to underestimate Wacker. Almost 50% of the time, Wacker beats estimates (Source: FactSet). Secondly, the company tends towards a premium of around 16-18x P/E, due to its favorable mix and fundamentals and the real potential for a generous yield when earnings go up.

I want to state clearly that I believe from 2023 onward, things are going up. We have several years where I believe we're going to see double-digit EPS growth for 2024, 2025, and 2026 for that matter.

Why?

Inventory normalizations as well as recovery of demand - on a large scale.

And if this materializes, and if 16-18x P/E is the level where we can expect Wacker to trade, then that upside is over 22% per year until 2025E, to a total RoR of almost 60% in less than 3 years (Source: F.A.S.T graphs).

Analyst targets? 15 analysts, out of which 10 are at "BUY" or equivalent with a range of €111 to €190/share with an average of €153. So you can see that my target of €140/share is still conservative next to this, and the simple upside here is double-digits. You could also look at simpler valuation models like a projected FCF, a Graham-based number model, or a Peter Lynch valuation (though that one is somewhat inflated in this case) - but these valuations usually imply somewhere between a €155 to €165.

Due to very strong fundamentals and a reversal I see as very likely between 2023-2025, I would agree with these targets. The specific risks to these investments are macro, as with most basic materials companies. Wacker has a proven track record of executing projects and I have no reason to believe the company will fail to do so again.

So while "boring", I'm not shifting my target here despite a new set of estimates and guidance targets. I may add more Wacker Chemie to my portfolio going forward.

Questions?

Let me know!

Thesis

Wacker Chemie is a leader in silicones and polysilicons. It's moving from commoditized chemicals to specialty chemicals, where much of the appealing, stable margins lie and I expect that the company will manage this move well over time. At the right valuation, I consider this company to be an attractive "BUY".

The company currently trades at an average weighted P/E of 7-9x, depending on where you look and what you estimate. I believe this to be too cheap, despite believing in full in a 30-45% EPS drop from the 2022A highs during this year.

That makes, to my mind, Wacker Chemie AG a "BUY" here. I give it a target of €140/share conservatively and am buying shares at this price. I reiterate this target as of the update in September of 2023.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Wacker Chemie fulfills 4 out of 5 criteria here, making it a solid "BUY".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.