Wells Fargo: Rough Times Will Eventually Turn

Sep. 28, 2023 10:00 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)
Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Wells Fargo has been working to improve efficiency ratios via reducing operating costs, but still has room for improvement compared to other banks.
  • The bank has been actively repurchasing shares and reducing its share count, positioning itself for future EPS growth.
  • The stock is cheap at 8x EPS targets.
Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3.7 Billion, Largest CFPB Banking Fine To Date

Michael M. Santiago

The banking sector has had a rough year leaving a leading financial like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) trading not far off the recent lows. The banking sector has been under pressure all year due to recession fears

Stone Fox Capital
44.01K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

c
cons123
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (1.65K)
With WFC still hanging from the scaffold, I would invest elsewhere. As you stated, the efficiency ratio needs improvement. I am long JPM, BAC and GS. Thanks for the article.
Bikerron1 profile picture
Bikerron1
Today, 10:27 AM
Premium
Comments (1.62K)
For the same price I'd rather have C. Do something on C?
Throwing Ketchup profile picture
Throwing Ketchup
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (2.88K)
@Bikerron1 Agreed. WFC is probably the most hated bank in the country in the last decade. C if I want to invest in a bank at this point...which I don't.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:17 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.38K)
Thanks for your article. I feel the same, but much more so, about the ability of C to have a successful transformation.
J
Jpokergman
Today, 10:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.8K)
That’s like a drug dealer telling his victims, “You’re going to feel better soon……” Now here’s a little something to take the edge off.
