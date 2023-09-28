oratai jitsatsue/iStock via Getty Images

I'm very careful about energy investments. Oil, Energy, and gas, while a sector I invest in, is also a sector I'm probably the pickiest about in my entire portfolio. One of the few investments in the space for me this year has been the Norwegian company Aker BP (OTCQX:AKRBF) (OTCQX:AKRBY). It's a position that I was assigned when the company went below the strike price for a number of cash-secured put options I was trading, and I went positive back in April on the company.

My cost basis, thankfully, for the company is below 240 NOK/share, which in the long term has proven to be an attractive sort of cost basis. The company has been very a M&A-heavy business, and when it comes to looking at the fundamentals of the business, is very attractive. That's why instead of selling out of the company once the share price went beyond my cost basis for options, as I sometimes do, I've elected to keep the business in my portfolio.

This is a follow-up on an existing case for Aker BP, which I last covered here.

Let me show you the reasoning for this and the latest results and where the company has been going as a result of this - and might go on a forward basis.

Aker BP - Plenty to like about undervalued Norwegian Energy

The Norwegian Continental Shelf or the NCS is one of the more attractive and interesting areas for energy and oil in all of Europe. Aker BP's activity is strictly focused on this area.

This company has a collection of very attractive assets, including the production-heavy Johan Sverdrup, Valhall, Alvheim, Skarv, and Ula. The company has a quarterly production of over 400 mboepd. The Johan Sverdrup field especially has proven to be a significant asset with superb production, and a life span of over 50 years.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

Aker BP's scaling also means that the company is one of the most efficient players on the planet. We're talking a production efficiency of over 95%, we're talking a production cost in USD per BoE of less than $6, compared to $12 back in 2Q22, with a mix of base OpEx, tariffs, project, and taxes. The company's reduction in base OpEx is especially impressive for this company.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

What's more impressive though, and this is actually a field where I care deeply about ESG/GHG given the economic implications, is that Aker BP is world-leading in industry net emissions. It's on #1, when looking at the 300 largest upstream companies worldwide. (Source: Rystad Energy)

Aker BP is in the midst of a heavy project execution phase. The company has all of its major contracts now placed, with several key milestones we spoke about in the last article now achieved. The Norwegian government has approved all of the plans/PDOs, with increased construction activity expected from 2H23 and forward. The current CapEx estimate for the 2023 period is at around $3-$3.5B, which is an unchanged number from the last set of estimates.

These projects which are currently ongoing are set to add a significant amount of growth to the business. Aker BP is now a business that can break even based on as low as a $35/barrel oil price. (Source: Aker BP IR 2Q23) It's not as good as some of the Middle Eastern producers, but on a European basis (ex-Russia), there are not many players out there that can measure up to this. The company's portfolio has an IRR of 25% at an oil price that stays around or doesn't dip below the $65/barrel level, and while this is incredibly volatile and forecasting energy costs is something that should be done only with care - the outlook here is good. The company's portfolio has a payback time of only 12-24 months at that ~$65/bbl oil price (Source: Aker BP IR 2Q23).

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

Also, Aker is finding more oil. A recent find in the Yggdrasil area has been estimated at a 53-90 mmboe level, which is twice as large as the original drill estimate, and increases the resource base by about 10%, with superb profitability even at relatively low implied barrel prices. The discovery is located within an area where Aker BP is the major operator and another area where the company is the operator of 47.7%.

Here are the company's current plans for exploration.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

So, Aker BP has its work cut out for it - but the underlying sales and profitability continue to show positive trends here. We're talking increasing volumes of sales not only in liquids but in Natgas, now at 477 mboepd - and while realized prices for Natgas have gone down as well as the oil, prices seem to have stabilized, with Aker selling Oil at around $77-$80/boe. Income, while not as crazy as during 3Q22 when prices were spiking, has nonetheless stabilized at an attractive level.

On the fundamental side, Aker is continuing to optimize its capital structure. The company issued new senior notes and is currently borrowing/leveraging at around 5-6%. It's not as low as some European companies, but nor is it worryingly high. - and the new capital structure means that the company has no material debt maturing until 2026, and most of it beyond 2028. Aker BP also has over $6B in liquidity available and continues to carry BBB from S&P Global, Baa2 from Moody's, and BBB from Fitch. It's investment-graded, and not going anywhere.

It's also currently yielding a nice, fat 7%+ of very well-covered dividend, which is another point in its favor. Its valuation is extremely volatile and does not correspond to typical multiples. Obviously, based on my current share price basis, I am in the black in my position, but looking at Aker BP, the risks are primarily macro-focused.

2Q23 was an excellent quarter. Truly excellent. The company delivered record performance on efficiency and output, while also focusing on costs. This was the case due to superb sales, superb profit and ongoing solid execution across every performance metric that matters for this sort of upstream company. It's cyclical, but I see a clear case, based on such fundamentals and earnings as well as a $55+ oil price for why the downtrend in this cycle will be significantly better than we've seen prior. in its The company is a GHG leader, and Aker BP is on track in every portfolio project that matters. Anyone who has problems with Aker BP should, as I said, focus on the macro because, despite a risky upstream business, this upstream is not as risky as others.

What Aker BP is focused on here is maintaining rig capacity, where the company has an alliance with Noble and Odfjell, and secured further rig capacities with Saipem - enough capacity for both its exploration and the production drilling in the ongoing PDO. Unlike some upstream companies, Aker BP is "safe" here - which is good, because some of the worries are regarding rig demand versus rig availability (Source: Aker BP 2Q23 earnings call).

In the end, I want to state clearly that I do not see material company-specific risks. I in fact believe that risks worth mentioning here are macro and that Aker, like most upstream companies, remains primarily a play on the oil price. If we see a sudden decline in the price, Aker BP is very likely to follow suit. If this does happen, then Aker BP, along with companies like Enbridge (ENB), though obviously with a very different exposure mix, remain the companies that I focus on.

When it comes to energy, I look for a good yield mixed with a good or stable upside/forecast. Aker BP gives me this.

Let's look at the company valuation.

Aker BP valuation - Plenty to like, even at more expensive levels

As long as oil prices remain at a relatively good level, above the $50/boe mark, then Aker BP shouldn't really have any issues. Over an 8-year period and including 3 years forward, Aker is expected to grow earnings by about double-digits in 2024. 2023 is likely to be a flat year, maybe somewhat positive, but more likely negative due to a very strong 2022. The company currently trades at a normalized P/E of less than 10x, which even when compared to some of the more conservative estimates is relatively low.

When it comes to analysts, we have 18 analysts following the company. 10 of them consider the company at a positive level, meaning "BUY" or equivalent, with price targets ranging from 240 NOK to 425 NOK on the high side. You can see the logic behind my option targets, and why I consider my cost basis to be very attractive. This comes to a current average PT for Aker BP of 327 NOK/share - and even today, in terms of price to NAV, you're getting the company assets for less than 0.95x.

The company's growth ambitions are equally clear. Aker remains a USD dividend payer, with the ambition of growing that dividend by at least 5% per year on a forward basis. The company's tradition has not exactly been stable, and at times when oil was cheap or the company still had issues, was very low. However, I don't see a scenario where Aker BP should pay out less than $2/share and year as things stand currently.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

The current guidance calls for a production of 445-470 mboped, while maintaining most of the OpEx and CapEx guidance, with the difference of cutting OpEx by around $1B, which will add to earnings.

Even if you only forecasted the company at 10-13x P/E under these expectations, a simple upside calculation based on a 13x P/E for 2025E with an estimate of 35 NOK in EPS would result in a double-digit RoR for investors, and that's including the recent climb in company share price.

I still understand why for American investors Aker BP may be of smaller interest than native American companies - but I will maintain that Aker BP is actually a better company than most out there. I'm talking about peers like COP, Hess, Diamondback, and others, where Aker BP has significantly better margins.

In my last article, I gave the company a conservative midpoint in terms of share price of 325 NOK. I am leaving this share price target unchanged here. I've not added more since being assigned, but I may do so going forward - especially if we do see a drop in the company here.

Until then, here is my thesis on Aker BP.

Thesis

I consider Aker BP to be one of the most interesting oil exploration and production companies in all of Europe. Due to a number of ITM options, I am now the owner of a 0.4% portfolio stake in Aker BP, and I intend to keep this.

I view Aker BP as having an upside to a conservative price target of 325 NOK, which based on the number of projects as well as the macro we're currently seeing, I believe to be easily obtainable in the long run. However, I do not underestimate the volatility of the company here.

That makes Aker BP stock a "BUY" for me, and an appealing one.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "BUY" here.

