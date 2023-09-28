BUZZ Investing: Higher For Longer Weighs On Sentiment

Olivier Le Moal

Domestic equities remained stable, but rising bond yields and inflation impacted sentiment, with evolving investor expectations about the Fed's interest rate policy for March 2024.

Domestic equities were little changed during the recent period between Index selection dates (August 10, 2023 to September 14, 2023, the “Period”). Rising bond yields and persistent inflationary pressures continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Stronger-than-expected readings across several domestic economic indicators pushed interest rates higher across the yield curve, leading some to claim the US Federal Reserve (the “Fed”) may successfully achieve a ‘soft landing,’ avoiding a recession.

While the narrative has gained traction, most market participants failed to predict the ‘higher-for-longer’ scenario for interest rates and continue to adjust their forecasts to reflect the central bank's views, which has maintained a hawkish stance, hesitant to lower interest rates too soon.

As seen in the chart below, longer-term interest rate expectations have shifted materially since the beginning of the year when investors assigned a greater than 50% probability of the Fed setting its target rate between 4.0% – 4.5%, while only a 1.5% probability of its target rate being set above 5%, at its scheduled March 2024 policy meeting.

As of the September Index selection date, investors had shifted expectations materially, with the odds of an interest rate hike of at least 25 bps from the current 5.5% level set at 28%.

Target Rate Probabilities for March 2024 Fed Meeting

Source: CME FedWatch Tool as of September 14,2023.

The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index” or “Index”) returned -9.04% during the month of August compared to a return of -1.59% for the S&P 500 Index during the same period. Year-to-date, the BUZZ Index leads the S&P 500 with returns of 34.72% and 18.73%, respectively, as of the end of August.

Shares of Tesla Inc. & Rivian Automotive Inc. Pace Advancing Stocks within the BUZZ Index

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) paced advancing stocks within the BUZZ Index during the recent Period. Several factors have influenced positive performance over the past month.

One of the key drivers has been the ability of both TSLA and RIVN to meet or exceed production targets and deliver vehicles to customers. Additionally, investor sentiment towards electric vehicle (EV) companies has improved, further contributing positively to stock performance.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) was another notable contributor to performance during the recent Period. Shares of the fantasy contest and sports betting company have risen nearly three-fold during 2023 as sentiments toward the segment have improved while the company has exceeded earnings expectations throughout the year.

The start of the NFL season may further provide a tailwind for shares of DKNG as increased sports betting volume during the NFL season may boost online betting stocks in the short term.

Top BUZZ Index Contributors: August 10, 2023 – September 14, 2023 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Tesla Inc. TSLA 3.01 0.40 Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN 3.01 0.32 DraftKings Inc. DKNG 1.99 0.30 Nvidia Corp. NVDA 3.3 0.24 Alphabet Inc. GOOGL 3.11 0.20 Shopify Inc. SHOP 1.29 0.17 Microsoft Corp. MSFT 2.98 0.16 AT&T Inc. T 1.89 0.15 PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL 2.87 0.13 Amazon.com Inc. AMZN 3.08 0.12 Click to enlarge

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

While shares of TSLA and RIVN were featured as the top contributors to BUZZ Index performance during the period, another EV manufacturer, Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), was the top detractor to performance during the period.

Shares of the luxury EV maker have stumbled throughout 2023, despite the rebound in the broader EV segment, as the company that many hailed as the ‘next TSLA’ consistently failed to meet expectations relating to earnings, production, and deliveries.

Many market participants questioned the company’s strategy as it remains fixed within the luxury segment with no prospects for lower-priced vehicles on the horizon.

News that the company’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, received a total compensation of $379MM during 2022, second only to that of Jen-Hsun Huang of highflyer Nvidia Corp., left many market observers frustrated and led to TSLA CEO Elon Musk warning investors to “Beware any company where leadership compensation is not linked to performance."

Bottom BUZZ Index Contributors: August 10, 2023 – September 14, 2023 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Lucid Group Inc. LCID 2.81 -0.35 GameStop Corp. GME 2.24 -0.26 Walt Disney Co./The DIS 2.86 -0.26 Carnival Corp. CCL 1 -0.21 Boeing Co./The BA 1.26 -0.17 Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH 1.23 -0.13 Warner Bros Discovery Inc. WBD 0.51 -0.12 Block Inc. SQ 0.84 -0.12 Netflix Inc. NFLX 2.24 -0.12 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD 2.98 -0.11 Click to enlarge

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

BUZZ Index September 2023 Rebalance Highlights

NU Holdings Ltd.

Entering the BUZZ Index for just the second time is NU Holdings Ltd. (NU), the fintech financial services company based in Latin America. Founded in 2013, NU started by providing traditional banking services in Brazil before rapidly expanding into credit cards, loyalty programs, and personal loans, all with a focus on being accessible digitally.

Over the years, the company has attracted capital from several well-known entities, including Sequoia Capital, Tencent, and Berkshire Hathaway. NU has become highly regarded in Latin America and consistently ranks among the top local banks in customer satisfaction surveys.

The stock went public in late 2021 and proceeded to decline 67% from its IPO price during 2022 amidst a flurry of macro headwinds.

So far, during 2023, NU has nearly doubled, and investor focus has shifted away from the impact of the current interest rate environment towards the company's growth prospects as it pushes into global markets.

Investor sentiment has been steadily climbing, and this month, NU enters the Index with a 0.65% weight.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The past three months have been a roller coaster for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS), a biotech company focused on treatments for autoimmune diseases.

After years of progress on its core drug, Syfovre, which treats age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the stock abruptly crashed nearly 80% after reports that eight patients had experienced eye inflammation following their first injections.

Since then, shares have steadily recovered as further investigations by the company pinpointed the cause to be the syringes used to extract the drug from the vials, which led to increased contamination risks.

With seemingly isolated cases, investors have returned to the stock, which has bounced nearly 150% off its lows yet remains trading nearly 50% below its pre-crash price.

Sentiment spiked after the initial decline as investors viewed the selling may be overdone, especially as recent news has alleviated safety concerns surrounding Syfovre itself. This month, APLS enters the BUZZ Index with a 0.78% weight.

Important Disclosures

Company data is the source for all particular company information quoted.

Definitions: The S&P 500 is a stock market index of 500 of the largest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Nasdaq Composite Index is a stock market index that consists of the stocks that are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. S&P Banks Select Industry Index comprises stocks in the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the GICS asset management & custody banks, diversified banks, regional banks, other diversified financial services and thrifts & mortgage finance sub-industries. Markit CDX North America High Yield Index represents one hundred liquid North American entities with high yield credit ratings as published by Markit. COBE VIX Index is a real-time market index representing the market's expectations for volatility over the coming 30 days.

Prior to using any AI tools, please consult your compliance and legal departments to assess and mitigate potential risks associated with its application in your specific regulatory environment.

Please note that any content generated by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system has not been subject to a human review, and thus no assurance can be made as to its accuracy. Please exercise caution when using AI systems and verify the content produced through such systems wherever possible.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, risks related to social media analytics, equity securities, medium-capitalization companies, information technology sector, communication services sector, consumer discretionary sector, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and index-related concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing in companies based on social media analytics involves the potential risk of market manipulation because social media posts may be made with an intent to inflate, or otherwise manipulate, the public perception of a company stock or other investment. Although the Sentiment Leaders Index provider attempts to mitigate the potential risk of such manipulation by employing screens to identify posts which may be computer generated or deceptive and by employing market capitalization and trading volume criteria to remove companies which may be more likely targets for such manipulation, there is no guarantee that the Sentiment Leaders Index's model will successfully reduce such risk. Furthermore, text and sentiment analysis of social media postings may prove inaccurate in predicting a company's stock performance.

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Returns reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.

BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index”) is a product of BUZZ Holdings ULC (“BUZZ Holdings”), and has been licensed to Van Eck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF.

“BUZZ” is a trademark of BUZZ Holdings, which has been licensed by Van Eck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the BUZZ Index.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BUZZ Holdings, or its shareholders, or the licensor of the BUZZ Index and/or its affiliates and third party licensors. BUZZ Holdings makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, particularly or the ability of the BUZZ Index to track general market performance.

BUZZ Holdings’ only relationship to Van Eck Associates Corporation with respect to the BUZZ Index is the licensing of the BUZZ Index and certain trademarks of BUZZ Holdings. The BUZZ Holdings are determined and composed by BUZZ Holdings without regard to Van Eck Associates Corporation or the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. BUZZ Holdings has no obligation to take the needs of Van Eck Associates Corporation or the owners of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF into consideration in determining and composing the BUZZ Index.

BUZZ Holdings are not responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or the timing of the issuance or sale of securities of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which VanEck Social Sentiment ETF securities may be converted into cash, surrendered, or redeemed, as the case may be. BUZZ Holdings have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. There is no assurance that investment products based on the BUZZ Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. BUZZ Holdings is not an investment advisor and the inclusion of a security in the BUZZ Index is not a recommendation by BUZZ Holdings to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor should it be considered investment advice.

BUZZ HOLDINGS DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE BUZZ INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION WITH RESPECT THERETO, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS). BUZZ HOLDINGS SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. BUZZ HOLDINGS MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY Van Eck Associates Corporation, OWNERS OF THE VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE BUZZ INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL BUZZ HOLDINGS BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THERE ARE NO THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN BUZZ HOLDINGS AND Van Eck Associates Corporation, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF BUZZ HOLDINGS.

Effective August 18, 2016, BUZZ Indexes Inc. implemented changes to the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index construction rules. The index constituent count was increased from 25 to 75 stocks and the maximum constituent weight was reduce from 15% to 3%. These change may result in more a diversified exposure to index constituents than under the rules in effect prior to this date. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2022 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC’s indices please visit S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

© 2023 VanEck. VanEck®, VanEck Access the opportunities®, and the stylized VanEck design® are trademarks of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.