QQQ: You Have Been Warned By Jamie Dimon

Introduction

Since mid-July, the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has lost nearly 9% of its value. With long-duration treasury yields (US10Y) climbing well above pre-SVB highs in recent weeks, the stunning year-to-date rally in technology stocks has hit a snag.

"Interest rates are to the prices of all assets like gravity is to the function of the earth"

- Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Higher yields driving technology stocks lower is not novel by any means, but most investors had seemingly forgotten about this relationship (or chosen to ignore it) after large and mega-cap tech stocks (primarily "Magnificent 7" big tech names) managed to carry broad market indices higher through the summer months in the face of rising interest rates.

At the September FOMC meeting, the Fed (US Federal Reserve) reiterated its commitment to bringing inflation back down to 2% via a "higher interest rates for longer" policy, with dot plots indicating one more hike this year and fewer rate cuts next year. And with recent equity re-pricing, the market finally seems to be waking up to this reality.

Back in early July 2023, we made some off-cycle moves in our investing group's model portfolios - trimming outsized equity positions to raise cash and hedge allocations - with the following rationale:

With treasury yields breaking up above key levels in today's session, the odds of a reversal in the stock market over the coming weeks are incredibly high, in my view. Since mid-May, QQQ has gone up by ~15% from ~325 to ~370 in a straight line despite treasury yields rising during this period. In today's session, treasury yields are spiking higher, with the 10-yr decisively breaking past the 4% level. As I see it, the recent positive correlation between treasury yields and tech stocks (QQQ) is simply unsustainable. YCharts And we have probably reached an inflection point in this rally, with a pullback looking inevitable! With treasury yields returning to March-2023 levels, financial conditions are getting tighter and point to a credit crunch. While bulls have dismissed the regional banking crisis as history in recent weeks, I think the crisis is far from over, and more financial accidents will come to light in the upcoming months. On the back of an upside breakout in rates, I am feeling more confident about our tactical hedge on QQQ, as a good chunk of the trading multiple expansion in tech should logically reverse in a "higher rates for longer" environment.

Source: Portfolio & Market Update - 5th July 2023

After the publication of that report, QQQ continued to climb higher for another couple of weeks before forming a local top on 19th July 2023. Since then, we have seen an earnings multiple-driven price contraction for most of QQQ's leadership and a further run-up in long-duration treasury yields.

As of writing, the 10-year treasury yield is hitting new cycle highs at 4.59%. While a tick back up in headline inflation (amid surging oil prices) is playing its part, long-duration treasury yields are primarily moving up due to massive treasury issuance (post debt ceiling crisis resolution) and lack of demand [biggest US treasury buyers (the Fed, Japan, and China) are selling right now, and hedge fund managers (like Bill Ackman) are piling on the shorts].

Jamie Dimon's Grave Warning For QQQ Bulls

Earlier this week, at JP Morgan's (JPM) India Investor Summit, Jamie Dimon (America's most important banker) delivered a stark warning on the US economy and interest rates. In reply to a question on the likelihood of a potential hard landing in the US, Dimon said that the US economy is likely experiencing a sugar high due to unsustainable fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Jamie Dimon's latest warning (Times of India)

Furthermore, Dimon put forward a scary scenario for much higher interest rates (7%) and stagflation. Here's the full quote:

What are the risks of a hard landing for the US economy? No one knows. There is a range of outcomes. It will be affected by everything else - Ukraine, oil, gas, war, Europe. I would be cautious. I think we are feeling pretty good because of all the monetary and fiscal stimulus. But it may be a little more of a sugar high. We have to deal with all these serious issues over time, and your deficits can't continue forever. So rates may go up more. But I hope and pray there is a soft landing. When rates go up sharply, there is stress in debt repayments. How are businesses living with such high rates? First of all, interest rates went to zero. Going from zero to 2% was almost no increase. Going from zero to 5% caught some people off guard, but no one would have taken 5% out of the realm of possibility. I am not sure if the world is prepared for 7%. I ask people in business, 'are you prepared for something like 7%?' The worst case is 7% with stagflation. If they are going to have lower volumes and higher rates, there will be stress in the system. We urge our clients to be prepared for that kind of stress. Warren Buffett says you find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out. That will be the tide going out. These 200bps will be more painful than the 3% to 5%.

Source: Times of India

While the investing world has been fretting about a potential hard landing (recession), the US economy ending up in stagflation would result in a far worse outcome for risk assets, especially technology stocks due to their elevated trading multiples. And this is a potential scenario, I have been warning my subscribers about for a while now.

WSJ

Before we look at the potential range of negative outcomes for QQQ (and the stock market in general) in the event that we do end up in a stagflationary environment, let's explore QQQ's technical chart to see where we stand today.

QQQ's Tryst With Troublesome Technicals

As you can see on the chart below, QQQ has formed a bearish "head and shoulders" pattern, with the head at 388 and a slanted neckline in the 355-358 range. As of writing, QQQ has breached the neckline and is currently trading at ~353. The price objective of this bearish "H&S" pattern for QQQ is ~322, which is slightly below QQQ's 200-DMA moving average of 328.

Author and WeBull Desktop

In my view, the bearish "H&S" pattern has a very high likelihood of playing out [QQQ hitting the 310-330 target box] in the next few weeks, with negative catalysts piling up right now. The resumption of student loan payments and a potential government shutdown starting in early October are just two of the several negative catalysts that could trigger further selling of high-flying mega-cap tech stocks over the coming weeks.

Now, on the back of a 9% decline in QQQ, the market sentiment as indicated by CNN's Fear & Greed Index has entered "Extreme Fear" territory. And with RSI on the daily chart close to oversold territory, I wouldn't rule out a short-term bounce here.

CNN Fear and Greed Index

Author and WeBull Desktop

However, with interest rates set to remain higher for longer, I think that after a small bounce to 364 (gap-fill) or 370 (re-test of the triangle breakdown level), the QQQ will resume the ongoing sell-off. If you are following my work, you know that my bearish view is based on exorbitant valuations of mega-cap tech names like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). I will shed more light on this matter in a bit, but let's take a slightly longer-term view of the chart before we go on to the subject of valuations.

As I see it, once (or if) we get to the 310-330 zone on QQQ, there will be a big battle between equity bulls and bears. If we hold support in this zone, I think we can see a wild run to new all-time highs in 2024. On the flip side, if we fail to hold 310-330 on QQQ, I think we will see a massive decline that takes us below October 2022 low in the next 6-12 months.

Author and WeBull Desktop

On the weekly chart for QQQ, momentum indicators (RSI and MACD) are currently rolling over, and this is why, I am getting more confident that the bearish "H&S" will play out, leading the QQQ down to the ~310-330 zone over the coming weeks. At ~320, QQQ will also test the upper trendline of the bear market channel from 2022, and that could be the key level for determining if this year's run-up is a bear market rally or a new bull market.

Elevated Valuations Mean Risk/Reward Is Skewed To The Downside

In recent months, I have expressed bearish views on QQQ's leadership, primarily - Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), which make up more than 25% of the Nasdaq-100 index (NDX) that QQQ tracks.

Here are my latest reports on these tech titans:

1. Apple Stock: China Woes Are Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

2. Microsoft: Another Solid Quarter, But MSFT Stock Is Still A Sell

While I continue to believe that Apple, Microsoft, and other big tech names are fantastic businesses, I think their valuation multiples do not make sense in a "higher interest rates for longer" environment. After all, negative equity risk premiums violate the immutable laws of money!

Data by YCharts

Out of the dot com bubble during the early 2000s, Apple and Microsoft have never commanded negative equity risk premiums. Now, equity bulls may argue that treasury yields will come back down as inflation recedes and Fed loosens monetary policy in the next year or two. And this move would help prop Apple and Microsoft's equity risk premium back into positive territory.

However, what if the recent tick-up headline inflation becomes a trend, and we end up getting another wave of inflation? Well, that's what Jamie Dimon is warning about with his remarks on 7% interest rates and stagflation. In my view, investors need to pay heed to these warning signs and prepare for such a negative outcome.

Post-GFC, the likes of Apple and Microsoft traded at ~10-12x Price-to-earnings. While I don't know if we get that low ever again, I wouldn't be surprised to see AAPL and MSFT stocks trading at ~20x (inverse of long-term 10-yr treasury yield: 5%), which would imply a -30% decline from current levels (without factoring in an earnings contraction).

During a recession or stagflation, risk assets would likely see a lot more downward pressure on trading multiples, and even the safe havens, i.e., Apple and Microsoft, are unlikely to be spared.

S&P500 Shiller PE ratio (Multpl.com)

The last stagflationary period was back in the 1970s, wherein the Shiller P/E ratio for S&P 500 (SPX) dropped to mid-single digits. While equity market bulls like Tom Lee are arguing for a rip-roaring rally in upcoming months (calling for a repeat of post-1982), I don't see equity market valuations supporting such a move higher in broad market indices. Yes, from a technical perspective, an upside breakout to new all-time highs on QQQ is possible, as I shared in one of the charts in an earlier section of this note. However, prudent investors must prepare for the negative outcomes that a recession or stagflation may inflict on the stock markets.

As of today, the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) is trading at a P/E ratio of 30x. If we see a garden variety recession that sees earnings contracting by 15-20% and a trading multiple contraction from 30x to a more reasonable 15-20x, then we are looking at a potential downside of -45% to -60% on the QQQ. Such a decline would leave QQQ in the range of 141-194 [around pandemic lows]. While these levels may seem unimaginable after the rally we witnessed in 2023, I would urge you to study previous bear markets to understand how deep stock market downturns can go.

Now, I am not saying such a decline is guaranteed to happen, but economic and financial conditions indicate that a negative outcome of this magnitude is certainly within the realm of possibility.

Key Takeaway: Considering the near-to-medium term risk/reward, I rate Invesco QQQ ETF a tactical "Sell" at current levels.

Key Takeaway: Considering the near-to-medium term risk/reward, I rate Invesco QQQ ETF a tactical "Sell" at current levels.