QQQ: You Have Been Warned By Jamie Dimon

Sep. 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET
Summary

  • The Invesco QQQ ETF has lost nearly 9% of its value since mid-July amid a sharp ascent in long-duration treasury yields.
  • The Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates for longer is finally impacting the equity markets and causing a re-pricing of high-flying mega-cap tech stocks.
  • Jamie Dimon (JP Morgan CEO) recently sounded the alarm bells on the US economy, whilst predicting higher interest rates (7%) and stagflation as a possible outcome.
  • In such a scenario, equity markets could suffer a significant decline, with high-flying technology stocks likely to face the most downside pressure.
  • In this note, I share my current view on QQQ and potential downside targets for the tech-heavy ETF.
Introduction

Since mid-July, the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has lost nearly 9% of its value. With long-duration treasury yields (US10Y) climbing well above pre-SVB highs in recent weeks, the stunning year-to-date rally in technology

Ahan Vashi has 10+ years of investing experience with a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. He holds a Master of Quantitative Finance from Rutgers and a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Ahan leads The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management. Features include highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle, access to proprietary software tools, and group chats. Learn more..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

At my investing group, The Quantamental Investor, we currently hold QQQ Puts as tactical hedges within our model portfolios.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

P
PhiChi
Today, 8:25 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
You need some new resources. I can't remember this guy EVER being right about the direction of ANY investment.
