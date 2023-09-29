Buffett Says Make Money In Your Sleep: 2 Dividends For A Retirement Dream

Paul Morigi

Income levels are essential to personal finance and a key measure of one's economic well-being. Income is necessary to cover daily expenses, pay off debt, invest for the future, and build wealth. No matter your age, managing income effectively and making wise financial decisions are essential to ensure financial stability and growth. Most of us put our time and skills into action and earn the income we need to maintain our lifestyle.

But time is a finite commodity, so generating income without sacrificing your time is essential to achieving financial independence. Without enough passive income, you’ll never be able to truly retire.

"Money in terms of making trips or owning more houses or having a boat or something has no utility to me whatsoever. Time has utility to me." – Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and advice for people of all age groups willing to listen and learn. His annual meetings and shareholder letters offer significant insight into how best to approach investing based on market conditions. The Oracle of Omaha has repeatedly emphasized the importance of passive income to avoid working out of necessity in old age.

"If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." – Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s portfolio is expected to bring home over $6 billion in dividend income in 2023, a sum more than enough for his personal affairs, allowing the billionaire to re-deploy most of it into the financial markets. We have two picks from Mr. Buffett’s favorite financial sector to help you generate passive income for your retirement.

Pick #1: HBAN – Yield 6%

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) is the 26th largest bank in the United States, with $189 billion in assets under management. HBAN operates over 1,000 branches in 11 states and provides consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with various banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services.

HBAN ended the quarter with peer-leading available liquidity as a percent of uninsured deposits, highlighting its proactiveness in risk management. The bank reported a total liquidity of $88 billion as of June 2023, and its balance sheet was rated A-/A3 by leading credit ratings. HBAN also maintains an industry-leading percentage of insured deposits, providing customers and shareholders much-needed safety at this time of record QT, where irresponsibility among players in the sector has resulted in several bank failures. Source

HBAN Q2 Investor Presentation

As with past quantitative tightening cycles, HBAN maintains a comfortable margin between the Fed Funds Rate and its cost of deposits, ensuring disciplined deposit pricing and sustainable organic deposit growth while maintaining robust liquidity positions. Source

HBAN Q2 Investor Presentation

HBAN ended Q2 with its CET1 ratio rising to 9.82%, and management expects the regulated metric to improve further by the end of the fiscal year, indicating that the institution is adequately capitalized.

HBAN’s loan portfolio credit quality remains strong with low net charge-offs, and the non-performing asset ratio continued to decrease for the eighth consecutive quarter. As with other banks, HBAN’s allowance for credit losses was raised to 1.93% of total loans, but the bank reported sequentially lower charge-offs in Q2. Only 11% of the total loan portfolio comprised Commercial Real Estate loans, among the lowest in the banking sector, and less than 2% were office loans.

HBAN has been growing its common dividend over the past ten years, and its current payment calculates to a 6.1% annualized yield and comes at a modest 42% payout ratio (based on YTD EPS).

HBAN is attractively valued among comparable regional banks while offering above-average yields due to the depressed prices in this sector. A fearful market is a friendly market to the long-term investor. And it helps to get paid to participate!

Huntington Bank maintains a solid customer base, high-quality loans, and a robust securities portfolio, and remains well-capitalized to tackle the evolving yet uncertain economic conditions. Its common stock offers 6% qualified yields to ride the tide and fits well in a long-term income portfolio.

Pick #2: MFC – Yield 5.7%

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a leading financial services firm providing advisory services, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions to over 34 million customers globally. MFC is headquartered in Canada and operates as Manulife across offices in Asia, Canada, and Europe, and as John Hancock in the U.S. Altogether, MFC maintains growing operations in thirteen countries globally and has been a trusted and tested name for over 130 years. At the end of FY 2022, the company reported C$1.3 trillion in assets under management and administration, making it the 38th largest wealth management firm globally by this metric.

MFC’s assets are invested across a diversified pool of safer asset classes, with government and utility bonds representing the lion’s share of the mix. 96% of the company’s portfolio bonds are investment-grade rated, and 71% have a rating of A or higher.

At the end of FY 2022, MFC’s core earnings were well balanced across the U.S., Canada, Asia, and its Global Wealth Management business, with Asia representing the largest segment for core earnings. Source

Manulife’s Asia business, in particular, continues to show remarkable growth, with a 26% increase in annual premium equivalent during Q2 (a metric used to compute new business value in the life insurance business). MFC’s core earnings of $1.6 billion (up 4% YoY) reflected growth across the insurance and corporate segments. MFC maintains strong sales rankings in key markets, with #1 spot in Canada and Hong Kong retirement business and #2 in the U.S. mid-case retirement market. The company is also among the top 3 pan-Asian life insurers.

Manulife’s capital position remains robust, showing strong financial stability and the ability to weather a recessionary environment. The company ended Q2 with a LICAT (Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test) ratio of 136%, a leverage ratio of 25.8%, and achieved a 5% YoY book value growth during the quarter.

In addition to stellar operations and growth, MFC has consistently maintained shareholder-friendly capital allocation priorities. Since 2022, the company returned over $6.6 billion of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, with over $440 million spent on buybacks during Q2 2023. The company has the capacity to repurchase ~30 million common stock as of June 2023.

MFC Q2 Investor Presentation

One of the biggest attractions for investors is MFC’s generous dividend, which has been growing annually since 2014.

The current yield is 5.7%, and the company has raised payments annually since 2014. $10,000 invested in MFC ten years ago would have paid $5,738 in dividends to date, and investors would be holding $13,598 worth of equity. The cherry on top is that the Yield-On-Cost would be close to 8% due to consistent raises, letting you produce heaps of dividend income without selling even a single share. MFC’s annual dividend comes at a modest 45% payout ratio based on guidance for core EPS for FY 2023, within comparable levels of its peers. MFC's exposure to growth markets and established presence in the global asset management business places shareholders well for continued dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

MFC presents a growing yet robust business with sound fundamentals at an attractive price. 5.7% yields from this dividend steward that is well-positioned to provide another payment raise in March 2024.

Conclusion

Learning how to make money while you sleep is the ultimate goal of financial independence. After all, earning passive income is one of the best ways to escape the grasp of your day job.

Dividend stocks can provide a predictable cash infusion, and if built diligently, these payments can support your lifestyle. When your expenses are taken care of, you can dedicate your time and energy to other activities that make you happy. You can spend time with your family, take trips, and pursue your hobbies; the opportunities are endless when you don’t have to plan around your vacation balance at work.

Our Investing Group focuses on simple, high-quality businesses trading at reasonable prices to build a well-diversified income portfolio to deliver safe, growing dividend income for your golden years. This article discusses two +5% yields to enable the retirement of your dreams.