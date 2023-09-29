Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buffett Says Make Money In Your Sleep: 2 Dividends For A Retirement Dream

Sep. 29, 2023 7:35 AM ETHBAN, MFC, MFC:CA5 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Passive income is your ticket to financial independence and a life on your own terms.
  • Warren Buffett’s portfolio reliably produces billions in dividend income.
  • Secure your retirement with these two discounted +5% yielding dividend growers.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

Co-authored with “Hidden Opportunities”

Income levels are essential to personal finance and a key measure of one's economic well-being. Income is necessary to cover daily expenses, pay off debt, invest for the future, and build wealth. No matter your age, managing income effectively

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
105.45K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HBAN, MFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 8:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.47K)
My undercover accounting agents took a closer look at your investment tip $HBAN.

Asset Level: HBAN's Assets to Equity ratio (10x) is moderate.

Allowance for Bad Loans: HBAN has a sufficient allowance for bad loans (427%).

Low Risk Liabilities: 87% of HBAN's liabilities are made up of primarily low risk sources of funding.

Loan Level: HBAN has an appropriate level of Loans to Assets ratio (63%).

Low Risk Deposits: HBAN's Loans to Deposits ratio (80%) is appropriate.

Level of Bad Loans: HBAN has an appropriate level of bad loans (0.4%).

Banks stress test passed with very good marks.

It found its way into my watchlist.

Thank you.
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 8:18 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.47K)
It feels like I've been already following Buffett's wisdom for half my life.

But instead I really like traveling. This also requires more time.

Long $MFC

The dividends actually come in my sleep, but I have to make a few clicks to buy them.
Philipsonh profile picture
Philipsonh
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (5.68K)
Manulife preferred issues pay higher rates than the common shares.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:00 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.81K)
@Philipsonh This can be very common for financial sector firms.
Hidden Opportunities profile picture
Hidden Opportunities
Today, 8:15 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.24K)
@Philipsonh yes, we discussed specific MFC preferreds with HDO subscribers recently. I like and hold a modest position in the J series.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.