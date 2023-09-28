creisinger

The long-term technical picture of General Electric (NYSE:GE) suggests its one-year price advance is over and an intermediate-term price correction lies ahead. This is further supported by a level of option activity in GE that normally occurs near a price top.

The GE 'Put to Calls' Ratio Suggests a Price Correction is Coming

'Puts to calls' ratios over 1.6 in GE usually signal a price low as indicated by the three green circles. A high ratio means too many investors are purchasing 'puts' expecting a price decline, so you almost invariably get the opposite - a price rise. It's a contrary opinion indicator with a long history, which is briefly explained in the caption below the chart.

The 'puts to calls' ratio is a contrary opinion indicator with a successful record. Our ratio divides the amount of money going into 'put' options by the amount going into 'call' options. The P/C indicator was developed by Martin Zweig in 1972 for the entire stock market but it has value in forecasting many individual stocks, too. We calculate the ratio over twenty days to create a long-term perspective. (The Sentiment King)

A low ratio represents the opposite. We've highlighted with black arrows really low, which meant too many investors were buying calls expecting higher prices. While the current reading is not as low as it has been in the past, we believe it is low enough to warrant caution with GE. Who do you think this racial this morning investors after a one year rally of over 100% they can expect a correction in GE.

This cautious attitude toward GE is supported by three, important technical indicators.

GE's Volume Is Waning After The Twelve-Month Price Gain

As you can see in the chart below, the rally in GE from last October lows has brought its price up against its long-term trend line (top blue line). During the rally, GE gained over 100%. But notice that trading volume has been continuously shrinking as shown by the lower, blue line. This is a sign of exhaustion and a strong negative for the continuation of the GE rally.

Price and Volume Chart (The Sentiment King)

GE's Intermediate-Term Relative Strength (RSI) Suggests a Mild Downturn

Most technicians use technical analysis for short-term trading; we don't. We use it to gain insight into long-term trends and usually show the technical picture using five-year charts like the one shown below. We adjust the technical parameters to reflect the intermediate to long term.

Relative strength index (RSI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis. It helps evaluate overvalued or undervalued conditions that are not based solely on absolute price change. The indicator was developed by J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his 1978 book, New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems. We adjust the RSI parameters to measure intermediate to long term trends. Traditionally, an RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought situation, and a reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition. It can find securities primed for a trend reversal, and therefore help determine when to buy and sell. (The Sentiment King)

We've circled with a green Oval the rapid drop in the RSI that occurred over the last seven weeks. During this period there's been little if any price decline. In fact, the price has gone sideways (dashed green line). This suggests to us that any price decline should be short term and mild because it wouldn't take much to send the RSI into a very oversold condition.

Intermediate-Term Bollinger Bands Confirm a Tight Trading Range

Bollinger bands are a wonderful technical indicator if properly used. What they are is explained in the caption below the graph. They provide statistically determined points of support or resistance.

Bollinger Bands provide a market technician with a price envelope (green lines) that widens or contracts as the volatility of the stock changes. The green lines represent statistically defined points of support or resistance. Since we are long-term oriented, we adjust the Bollinger Band parameters to measure intermediate to long term trends of the market. (The Sentiment King)

Notice how the one year gain in GE has advanced against the upper green Bollinger Band. Further notice how the two green lines are beginning to converge as the volatility of GE is declining. This is a positive indicator for an extended but well contained correction in GE. We can't see any more than a 5% decline in price at this time. This means the correction should be mild in price but possibly extended in time.

On-Balance-Volume of GE Is No Help

GE's OBV indicator - which is explained in the caption in the chart below - is not helping determine whether GE has finished its advance and is entering a correction, or not. While OBV continues to rise, the increase is beginning to slow, which we believe simply reflects what we already know - that volume in GEs has been gradually shrinking over the last ten months.

On-balance volume (OBV) is a momentum indicator that uses volume flow to predict changes in a stock's price. It keeps track of whether a stock's price move is occurring on increasing or decreasing volume. Joseph Granville introduced OBV in his 1963 book "New Key to Stock Market Profits." Granville felt volume was the key force that drove markets and designed OBV to measure its accumulated effect on price. He believed that when volume rises sharply without a significant change in the stock's price, the price will eventually move higher, or decline sharply. (The Sentiment King)

Summary

Market sentiment in GE, as indicated by its 'puts and calls' ratio, suggests the one year, 100% plus advance off the October lows, is ending and a corrective phase beginning. This is reinforced by the continuous decline in GE volume.

However, other technical factors such as Bollinger Bands and metrics of relative strength, strongly suggest any correction, while possibly long time wise, will be shallow price wise.

We therefore recommend investors hold off buying new positions, and for those already invested, avoid adding any new positions.