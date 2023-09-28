General Electric Is Ready For A Price Correction (Technical Analysis)
- General Electric's long-term technical picture suggests a price correction is coming after a one-year price advance.
- The GE 'Put to Calls' ratio indicates a potential price rise, but caution is warranted.
- The company's volume is decreasing, and intermediate-term relative strength suggests a mild downturn.
The long-term technical picture of General Electric (NYSE:GE) suggests its one-year price advance is over and an intermediate-term price correction lies ahead. This is further supported by a level of option activity in GE that normally occurs near a price top.
The GE 'Put to Calls' Ratio Suggests a Price Correction is Coming
'Puts to calls' ratios over 1.6 in GE usually signal a price low as indicated by the three green circles. A high ratio means too many investors are purchasing 'puts' expecting a price decline, so you almost invariably get the opposite - a price rise. It's a contrary opinion indicator with a long history, which is briefly explained in the caption below the chart.
A low ratio represents the opposite. We've highlighted with black arrows really low, which meant too many investors were buying calls expecting higher prices. While the current reading is not as low as it has been in the past, we believe it is low enough to warrant caution with GE. Who do you think this racial this morning investors after a one year rally of over 100% they can expect a correction in GE.
This cautious attitude toward GE is supported by three, important technical indicators.
GE's Volume Is Waning After The Twelve-Month Price Gain
As you can see in the chart below, the rally in GE from last October lows has brought its price up against its long-term trend line (top blue line). During the rally, GE gained over 100%. But notice that trading volume has been continuously shrinking as shown by the lower, blue line. This is a sign of exhaustion and a strong negative for the continuation of the GE rally.
GE's Intermediate-Term Relative Strength (RSI) Suggests a Mild Downturn
Most technicians use technical analysis for short-term trading; we don't. We use it to gain insight into long-term trends and usually show the technical picture using five-year charts like the one shown below. We adjust the technical parameters to reflect the intermediate to long term.
We've circled with a green Oval the rapid drop in the RSI that occurred over the last seven weeks. During this period there's been little if any price decline. In fact, the price has gone sideways (dashed green line). This suggests to us that any price decline should be short term and mild because it wouldn't take much to send the RSI into a very oversold condition.
Intermediate-Term Bollinger Bands Confirm a Tight Trading Range
Bollinger bands are a wonderful technical indicator if properly used. What they are is explained in the caption below the graph. They provide statistically determined points of support or resistance.
Notice how the one year gain in GE has advanced against the upper green Bollinger Band. Further notice how the two green lines are beginning to converge as the volatility of GE is declining. This is a positive indicator for an extended but well contained correction in GE. We can't see any more than a 5% decline in price at this time. This means the correction should be mild in price but possibly extended in time.
On-Balance-Volume of GE Is No Help
GE's OBV indicator - which is explained in the caption in the chart below - is not helping determine whether GE has finished its advance and is entering a correction, or not. While OBV continues to rise, the increase is beginning to slow, which we believe simply reflects what we already know - that volume in GEs has been gradually shrinking over the last ten months.
Market sentiment in GE, as indicated by its 'puts and calls' ratio, suggests the one year, 100% plus advance off the October lows, is ending and a corrective phase beginning. This is reinforced by the continuous decline in GE volume.
However, other technical factors such as Bollinger Bands and metrics of relative strength, strongly suggest any correction, while possibly long time wise, will be shallow price wise.
We therefore recommend investors hold off buying new positions, and for those already invested, avoid adding any new positions.
