Post Capital Market Day, We Like TotalEnergies More

Sep. 28, 2023 5:56 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTFNF
Summary

  • TotalEnergies hosted an Investor Presentation confirming its multi-energy strategy.
  • New discoveries in oil well supported a growing demand through the next decade.
  • Surplus cash flow, higher shareholder remuneration, and a fortress balance sheet make TotalEnergies stock a buy.

TotalEnergies office building in Houston, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) hosted a Capital Market Day in New York today. Since our last update, Buy More, as expected, oil prices continued a positive trend, with European crude Brent and WTI above $90 per barrel. Last time, we increased Total

This article was written by

Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

vooch profile picture
vooch
Today, 7:03 AM
…..we are raising our quarterly share buyback to $2 billion from $1.5 billion in Q1 2024………

What do you reckon FY24 buyback will be ?
