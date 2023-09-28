Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United Airlines: When Others Give Up, Dip Buyers Load Up

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • United Airlines investors have suffered significant losses as the stock plunged nearly 30% from its July highs.
  • The sharp recovery in oil prices has impacted the airline industry, as investors fear the worst is not over for UAL and its peers.
  • Despite the escalating headwinds, I'm confident that UAL's March lows should be defended, suggesting a highly favorable risk/reward upside as it closes in against that level.
  • I argue why UAL's best-in-class quant grades for profitability, growth, and valuation bolster my conviction about a subsequent recovery.
  • When others bail out as they take in the scary narrative in the financial media, astute investors ignore the noise and focus on objective metrics.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

United Airlines Boeing at the Airport 2022

PK-Photos

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) investors have been hammered over the past two months after UAL topped out resoundingly in July, following the release of its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings scorecard.

As such, astute sellers have likely leveraged the early

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.09K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Frank Bird profile picture
Frank Bird
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (720)
Last night I tried to book a flight. I kept getting a "try again later" message. The "support" chat bots are totally useless. The only support available costs you $50 extra. Bots and no customer service links suggest that the company does not care about their customers.

I gave up and booked on another airline instead. Too bad, I used to use them a lot.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.