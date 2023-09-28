Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Shyft Group: Strong Backlogs But Trading At A Significant Premium

Sep. 28, 2023 6:24 AM ETThe Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF)
Summary

  • The share price of The Shyft Group has decreased significantly and remains expensive, raising concerns about its future performance.
  • The company operates in specialty vehicles and fleet vehicles and services segments, catering to the global recreational vehicle and commercial vehicle industries.
  • While SHYF is seeing growth in backlogs and demand in certain markets, there are risks such as a lack of sales growth, increased interest expenses, and potential disruptions to production schedules.

Investment Rundown

The share price for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) has come down heavily over the last couple of months from the peak of $33 per share. I still think it sits at a very expensive level and even

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
537 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

