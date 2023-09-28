Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Reality Check - A Recession Is Still Expected In 2024

Summary

  • Despite high interest rates, the US economy is projected to grow at nearly 5% in Q3, one of the highest rates in the last decade.
  • Recession indicators, such as the inverted yield curve and consumer sentiment indices, are flashing red.
  • The lag effect suggests that a recession could develop in the first half of 2024, leading to a projected rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the summer of 2024.

FED, Federal Reserve with interest rate cut concept, small cube block with alphabet building the word CUT next to Federal Reserve emblem on US Dollar banknote

Nuthawut Somsuk

Back in 1939, Winston Churchill described Russia as "a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma." These days, that quote could just as easily be used to describe the U.S. economy.

Interest rates in the United States

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
305 Followers
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

