Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The RealReal: High Upside Potential But Risks Still Present

Sep. 28, 2023 7:01 AM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)
Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
171 Followers

Summary

  • The RealReal's GMV decreased by 6.8% YoY, revenue decreased by 15.3% YoY, while operating loss (% of revenue) decreased to 31.3%.
  • The increasing share of the consignment segment in the company's total revenue continues to support business profitability.
  • While the company is showing improving margin momentum, I believe achieving operating breakeven is a key risk.
  • Despite the fact that REAL stock's growth potential is quite high, at the moment my recommendation is hold.

Интерьер гардеробной с обувью, сумками и висячей одеждой

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) have risen 95% YTD. Despite the fact that the company continues to show improved profitability, I believe investors will need to wait for the next quarter's results before deciding to go

This article was written by

Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
171 Followers
Blog of long-term investor. I prefer to use fundamental analysis to look for investment ideas. Besides, i like emerging markets and new technologies. Nowadays my focus is: consumer, TMT and EV.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.