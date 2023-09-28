Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grayscale Ethereum Trust: Steady Lads

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • Ethereum is one of the only crypto assets that has experienced investment outflow year to date according to CoinShares.
  • Part of the problem could be the rise in the dollar and the potential attractiveness of US debt as an alternative to crypto yields.
  • I still like ETHE is an arbitrage trade, given the discount to NAV, but I wouldn't rule out lower prices in the short term.

Cryptocurrency Ethereum

gopixa

It's been a little over a month since I last covered Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) and by extension the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain network. With the backdrop of the US Securities and Exchange Commission under pressure to

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.23K Followers
5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETHE, ETH-USD, BTC-USD, LTC-USD, SOL-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

c
coroscant72
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (4.09K)
@Mike Fay - Assume you probably know about this, but you didn't bring it up in your article. The below link is for the SEC filing for the ARK spot ETH ETF.

www.sec.gov/...

SEC recently delayed ruling until DEC but Gensler has been getting lit up in congress, and I don't think they can keep denying these.

Buying ETHE allows you to front run Woods, but at a discount to market.
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Today, 7:54 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (439)
@coroscant72 that's generally been my view as well. There is too much pressure to get something approved from an ETF standpoint. First it was just within the crypto industry and its sympathizers. Now you have BlackRock applying and Congress getting into the mix. Just a matter of time.
d
deadhead213
Today, 7:34 AM
Premium
Comments (5.53K)
$ETHE pure garbage.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.