Spencer Platt

I last updated Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) investors in October 2022, urging them to be patient. While I wasn't bearish, I wanted to assess whether we could discover more attractive price levels before turning more constructive on PM.

PM's performance over the past year has surprised toward the upside. Notwithstanding the recent steep decline as PM fell from its July 2023 highs, it suggests that dip-buyers have resolutely defended its September 2022 support zone ($83 level). Accordingly, PM has seen better days over the past year, as buyers have held the $90 level since March 2023 amid the regional banking crisis.

As such, I believe it's timely for me to update PM holders, helping them assess whether the recent pullback could offer investors on the sidelines an opportunity to get on board. Interestingly, PM topped out in July, as it struggled to maintain upward momentum following its second quarter or FQ2 earnings release. Keen investors should recall that Philip Morris delivered a robust update, outperforming estimates and demonstrating robust growth momentum in its reduced-risk products. While its full-year adjusted EPS guidance was below the previous consensus estimates, management stressed that it was a reasonable outlook considering the uncertain market conditions.

That prudence has proved to be prescient. Given Philip Morris' global revenue exposure, it's more exposed than peers like Altria Group (MO) to currency headwinds. However, the dollar index (DXY) has surged from its mid-July 2023 lows to levels last seen in late 2022. As such, I believe market operators have baked in higher execution risks on the company's ability to meet its full-year adjusted EPS outlook.

Furthermore, the company highlighted that it takes time to lift its IQOS momentum in the US, a critical growth underpinning supporting its premium valuation multiple compared to peers. Still, I believe Philip Morris' well-diversified global revenue base and robust market share should help bolster investors' confidence in its execution capabilities.

Accordingly, the company's smoke-free products contributed 35% of the company's adjusted net revenue in H1, up from last year's 31%. In addition, it has a dominant market leadership in the heat-not-burn category, garnering a "volume share of around 75%."

Moreover, the recent upgrade to its FY23 adjusted EPS and confident growth targets through 2026 at its Investor Day demonstrates the company's conviction in leading the smoke-free transition. Accordingly, the updated FY23 midpoint adjusted EPS outlook of $6.50 is a significant upgrade from its previous midpoint metric of $6.175. It's also significantly above analysts' estimates of $6.22, suggesting that recent currency and cost headwinds that spooked investors have likely been overstated.

PM still trades at a reasonable valuation relative to its sector peers. Seeking Alpha assigned PM a "B+" valuation grade. However, its forward EBITDA multiple of 12x suggests a substantial premium against its tobacco peers' median multiple of 6.9x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). As such, I believe Philip Morris must help maintain investors' confidence in its growth and transition strategies, corroborated by its recent Investor Day update.

PM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

The company's positive update couldn't have come at a better time, potentially helping to lift investors' sentiments following its steep slide over the past two months.

As seen above, PM has inched much closer to its critical support zone at the $90 level. Dip buyers must defend this level stoutly to prevent a further downswing toward PM's September 2022 lows.

However, since I don't expect us to fall into a debilitating hard landing, the worst is likely over for PM, suggesting its $90 support zone is anticipated to hold.

With that in mind, I'm ready to turn bullish on PM and encourage dip buyers to capitalize on the steep pullback.

Rating: Upgraded to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

