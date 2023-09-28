Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: Limited Supply

Sep. 28, 2023 7:30 AM ET4 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

Getty Images

Limited supply

The latest data out of Cushing, Oklahoma, the nation's major oil storage hub, has commodity traders on edge again, with a steep drop in inventories compounding worries about tight global supply. Last night, WTI crude futures (CL1:COM) even touched $95/bbl at 9 PM ET, continuing a big rally that began at the beginning of the summer. In fact, crude has soared about 40% over the past three months, with West Texas Intermediate jumping another 3.6% on Wednesday, marking its biggest gain since early May.

Inflation watch: Further drawdowns at Cushing would spell more trouble for an already tight oil market due to the deepening supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia. Inventory levels in Cushing have been cut in half since June, and now stand at just below 23M barrels, or a level that's close to the operational minimum. If tank storage falls below 20M barrels, the oil can become sludgy and difficult to remove, potentially adding to upward pressure on prices and renewing fears of inflation.

"The U.S. has, in essence, bailed out the rest of the world from an oil supply shortage, but that is about to come to an end," writes Investing Group Leader HFI Research. "U.S. crude storage will not build during refinery maintenance season [in October]... and one of the bear factors was demand, but demand is holding up well." Oil stocks have also reflected similar sentiment since the summer, with big gains seen for companies like Chevron (CVX), Conoco (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Hess Corporation (HES), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Schlumberger (SLB) and Valero (VLO).

What else to watch: Bond yields are climbing along with oil prices, with the 10-year Treasury yield topping 4.6% on Wednesday. If things keep going, it can rekindle some fears and lead to the third consecutive year of losses for the bond market - a development that last happened in the early 1970s. That will have broad implications for other asset classes and currencies, with higher bond yields making the greenback more attractive. The next catalyst investors are also eyeing is tomorrow's key inflation data, with a reading on the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index. (2 comments)

Another strike?

Two labor unions in Nevada, the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165, overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike on the Las Vegas Strip, although a deadline hasn't been fixed yet. The contracts for about 40,000 workers at 22 casino resorts owned by MGM Resorts (MGM), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) expired on Sept. 15. Workers' demands include "the largest wage increases ever negotiated" in the Culinary Union's history and better working conditions. This strike would be the latest in a series of walkouts the U.S. has seen in recent months, including the now-ended Hollywood writers' strike and the Detroit strike, which may be expanded soon.

Exercise shocker

Battling over the connected fitness market for years, Lululemon (LULU) and Peloton (PTON) have inked a five-year global partnership that could change the exercise equipment and services landscape dramatically. Peloton will become Lululemon's exclusive digital fitness content provider and Lululemon will become Peloton's primary athletic apparel partner. Apart from initiatives to step up brand awareness and reach, a select number of Peloton Instructors will become Lululemon Ambassadors, while Lululemon will also discontinue its Studio Mirror device. The news sent Peloton soaring 15.7% after hours on Wednesday, while Lululemon ticked up slightly. (13 comments)

Soft landing

Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan said the bank's strategists still expect the U.S. economy to achieve a soft landing instead of a recession, on account of continued strength in consumer spending. He noted that the Federal Reserve is winning the battle against inflation, but flagged the risk of going too far in policy tightening. As for the 'Basel III endgame' proposal, Moynihan joined his counterparts in saying they would make U.S. banks less competitive. SA Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller also believes overall incoming economic data indicates a soft landing in 2024, but Bret Jensen feels the odds of a significant economic storm seem more than plausible. (2 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -1.5%. Hong Kong -1.4%. China +0.1%. India -0.9%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.4%. Paris +0.2%. Frankfurt flat.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.1%. S&P +0.1%. Nasdaq -0.1%. Crude -0.2% to $93.51. Gold +0.1% at $1,892. Bitcoin +0.1% to $26,503.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +2 bps to 4.64%.

Today's Economic Calendar

8:30 GDP Q2
8:30 Initial Jobless Claims
8:30 Corporate Profits
9:00 Fed’s Goolsbee's Speech
10:00 Pending Home Sales
10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventory
11:00 Kansas City Fed Mfg Survey
1:00 PM Fed’s Cook's Speech
1:00 PM Results of $37B, 7-Year Note Auction
4:00 PM Jerome Powell: “Conversation with the Chair: A Teacher Town Hall Meeting”
4:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet
7:00 PM Fed’s Barkin: U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

Why does this shutdown selloff look different?

Meta (META) shows off Quest 3 headset, AI updates.

GameStop (GME) pops after naming Ryan Cohen as CEO.

Morgan Stanley lists high dividend-paying stock picks.

Johnson Controls (JCI) hit by ‘massive' ransomware attack.

Judge rejects Exxon's plan to restart offshore oil platforms.

Micron (MU) slips as mixed outlook overshadows results.

UBS, Credit Suisse face wider scrutiny over Russia sanctions.

Elizabeth Warren asks JetBlue CEO if Spirit deal will raise fares.

Uber (UBER) ropes in Analog Devices (ADI) exec as new CFO.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences Podcast RSS feed: https://www.spreaker.com/show/5725002/episodes/feed

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

z
zyman
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (1.77K)
"...a steep drop in [crude oil] inventories compounding worries about tight global supply..."

Simple solution....suck more from the SPR, right? It really worked well before, didn't it?
pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 8:22 AM
Premium
Comments (1.21K)
Refinery clean up time--nice weather and travel season is done. A subject at last night's primary debate was financial literacy--should be familiar to every person. Ready to stationary bike in your hot yoga pants? I'd rather hike or go fishing. Much disagreement on choking the economy and its outcome. I wonder if there will ever be a children's movie with real children in it ever again. The moon is super bright and the planets are in clear view for the week. Have a great day, Y'all!
matttrakker profile picture
matttrakker
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments (1.99K)
Good, I see we are deleting every single comment this morning. Losers. FJB
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:40 AM
Analyst
Comments (1.28K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.