Looming U.S. Government Shutdown Stems The Dollar's Surge

Summary

  • The US government shutdown has led to a liquidation of long dollar positions, causing the dollar to weaken against G10 currencies.
  • The Chinese yuan has stabilized ahead of the upcoming holidays, while oil prices have jumped due to low US oil stocks.
  • Japanese investors have been net buyers of foreign bonds, offsetting the increase in G10 yields, and foreign investors have been selling Japanese bonds.

Overview

The increasingly likely partial US federal government shutdown has spurred a bout of liquidation of long dollar positions. The psychologically important JPY150 level was approached, and the euro was sold through $1.05 yesterday, and the greenback has come

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

