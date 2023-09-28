Joe Raedle

This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) business and stock. I expect WMT business to be stronger for longer as it continues to benefit from the current macroeconomic environment, where it enjoys trade-down movement and an increase in private label penetration. I am also positive about Walmart+, which should allow WMT to collect more data to further improve its product offerings and supply chain.

Walmart is the largest supermarket retail chain in the US, with a total of 10,482 stores as of 2Q23, of which there are 599 Sam's Club stores, 4,616 stores in the US, and 5,307 stores internationally. The business has come a long way since the year 2000, when it only had a total of 4,000 stores and $193 billion in revenue. Today, the business generates almost $160 billion in a single quarter ($161 billion as of 2Q23). The strong business performance over the years also led to diluted EPS increasing by more than fourfold since 2000, from $1.40 to $6.27.

In the most recent quarter, 2Q23, WMT reported 2Q23 adj EPS of $1.84, which was higher than the consensus estimate of $1.68. A 6.4% increase in same-store sales (ticket size up 3.4% and traffic volume up 2.9%) in the United States was a major factor in this success. Gains in market share and expansion of private label contributed to the high single-digit growth in the grocery sector. Strong immunization rates, an increase in the price of name-brand drugs, and more prescriptions written for the service all contributed to double-digit growth in the health and wellness industry. However, while general merchandise sales did fall, I view this as a positive because it was less severe than the MSD (mid-single-digit) decline seen in 1Q23. Finally, WMT's ecommerce continues to thrive, with net sales up 24% to $24 billion, or 15% of total net sales; this increase was driven primarily by the success of the company's click-and-collect service in the United States, as well as by a 36% increase in advertising revenue.

The recent performance has reinforced my optimistic view of WMT as a structurally strong business that can withstand the tough macroeconomic situation today. In the upcoming quarters, I anticipate a continued strong performance. Importantly, management has noted that positive developments are trending upward. In the 2023 Goldman Sachs Global Consumer Conference, management reported observing consistent patterns of consumer behavior across all 19 countries in which the firm operates, with the positive exception of the United States, where they saw better-than-anticipated growth at the outset of the year. I think WMT will continue to do well in this inflationary environment because the company's management is observing a shift in behavior among price-conscious consumers, such as larger pack sizes and increased interest in WMT's private label products. In other words, WMT is well-positioned in the current environment as the value leader in retail. This downsizing pattern is likely to persist for the foreseeable future as high inflation and the reinstatement of student loan payments further reduce discretionary spending power. This works well for WMT on two levels. Firstly, WMT benefits from the inflow of traffic. Secondly, WMT has a legitimate reason to push for private label business. Both of which are positive for the business.

I also believe that WMT can become stronger and more sustainable over the long term as it expands its Walmart+ membership program. In contrast to the Costco (COST) business model, WMT's goal is to get its members more involved in the company. Management is pleased with the progress so far because members are actively participating in the program, as evidenced by increased frequency of use and increased percentage of spending. I think WMT will be able to use the information gathered from this program to enhance personalization and provide superior service to its customers as it continues to see success in expanding it. Given that the shipping service is a major perk of membership, the ongoing investments in fulfillment capacity should also support further growth.

The primary concern revolves around whether WMT can effectively handle this expansion and maintain a robust supply chain. The management team has demonstrated foresight by strategically investing in their supply chain and revamping data collection practices. They've implemented algorithms to assist in predicting demand and optimizing inventory. Some examples include automated storage and retrieval systems that are now in place across various sectors of their distribution network, including ambient DC, perishable DC, and e-commerce/market fulfillment centers, among others. I believe that WMT's supply chain has the potential to become even more resilient and efficient as more data streams into the company. Notably, management is actively working to increase the proportion of Marketplace sales that are handled by their in-house warehouses. If executed effectively, I expect this move to further alleviate stress on the primary warehouses, resulting in improved inventory availability and, ideally, lower consumer costs due to reduced logistical expenses.

Specifically, automated storage and retrieval systems placed into our ambient DC network, our perishable distribution center network, our eCommerce fulfillment centers, and our market fulfillment centers that will be on locations with many of our stores. GS conference

I believe the fair value for WMT based on my model is $178.53, indicating a 10.4% return based on share price and a total of ~12% return after dividends. My model assumptions are that WMT will continue to grow at mid-single digits (5%) for the next 2 years, supported by continuous trade down, private label penetration in FY24, and Walmart+ penetration. My expected 5% growth rate is higher than the recent history of low-single-digit growth, as I believe inflation is going to stay at the current level for the near term. I expect WMT to continue benefiting from this current macroeconomic environment. Also, WMT is the largest player among peers, which should justify a premium in multiples as WMT has a scale advantage in terms of procurement and distribution.

Although WMT benefits from a trade-down environment, a steep and catastrophic recession could eliminate consumer demand on a larger scale, which will impact WMT growth regardless of its market position as a value retailer. Assuming that happens, there is a good chance that the market will rerate the entire industry downward. Given that WMT is now trading at a premium, it has more room to fall compared to the rest.

My assessment of WMT leads me to believe that its business is poised for continued strength over an extended period. This is underscored by its current advantageous position in the macroeconomic landscape, benefiting from consumer trade-down behavior and increased private label adoption. Walmart's Walmart+ initiative is also a positive development, enhancing data collection for product improvements and supply chain efficiency. My valuation model suggests a fair value of $178.53 for WMT, factoring in a 10.4% return based on share price and around 12% total return after dividends. This is predicated on a mid-single-digit growth projection, driven by ongoing trade-down behavior, private label expansion, and Walmart+ penetration. Walmart's scale advantage justifies its premium in multiples.