Investors Are Aggressively Buying TLT, Likely More Pain Ahead (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has fallen -50% from its highs, and I believe it will fall a further -10% below its inception price at the minimum.
  • TLT fund flows show persistently growing inflows into the ETF in the face of sharply falling prices. Investors are complacent that TLT has bottomed out, and that faith looks misplaced.
  • Bond yields and the USD are on very resilient uptrends, showing no signs of topping out yet. We are likely to see capitulation in TLT before the ETF bottoms out.

Checkmate strategy, Chess player or businessman making his checkmate move

domin_domin/E+ via Getty Images

Investors have been complacent that rates have topped out. I believe this is not the case, and for rates to top out, we need to see capitulation and "selling at any cost" in bondholders, which has not occurred yet.

This article was written by

Momentum / Breakout trader. Charts and price action are universal, transcending languages and cultures. Shares charting views on Substack (website link).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

b
billwilliams836
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (690)
It would be good to have a summary of past recoveries of TLT so as to highlight the economic event/data, time lag and resultant %price move in TLT. Projecting a continuation of the current trend given no major near term change in economic conditions is a safe prediction. Providing key indicators that most likely signal a near term recovery would be more useful.
H
Hugh Arhue
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (2.92K)
How low can it go? Would $TLT @ $77 b enough?
purplemountaingirl profile picture
purplemountaingirl
Today, 9:16 AM
Premium
Comments (3.26K)
Is the goal to blowout the housing market at the expense of mounting interest on our national debt? Is it so hawkish as to keep us in a constant state of fear on rates? Smart money is all in short-term T bills. I am not smart.
p
petenh
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (128)
I don't put much faith in technical analysis but I do agree based on macro conditions that it will got below $80.
purplemountaingirl profile picture
purplemountaingirl
Today, 9:03 AM
Premium
Comments (3.26K)
I was early and started buying at $89. You are proving to be RIGHT.

Thank you for your article.
p
patton21
Today, 9:05 AM
Premium
Comments (119)
@purplemountaingirl In this case early is not bad. TLT will eventually recover and rise. It is just a matter of when. Even if you make 40% in the next two to three years that is a healthy return.
purplemountaingirl profile picture
purplemountaingirl
Today, 9:12 AM
Premium
Comments (3.26K)
@patton21 I could just buy 3 month T Bills but I am looking to take advantage of the inverted yield curve. I am having a hard time understanding how to effectively do this. In the meantime, I am buying some REITS and VZ, MO, and boring companies above 6%.
purplemountaingirl profile picture
purplemountaingirl
Today, 9:13 AM
Premium
Comments (3.26K)
@patton21 TLT isn't that straight forward after all.
