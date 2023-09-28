Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trend For New Home Market Cap Continues Rising

Sep. 28, 2023 8:10 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.64K Followers

Summary

  • The trend for the market capitalization of the U.S. new home market continued to benefit from the "golden handcuffs" problem afflicting the owners of existing homes in August 2023.
  • New home sales trend still rising.
  • December 2022 saw the first uptick in the new home market cap, rising to $26.69 billion after having bottomed at $26.45 billion in the preceding month.

Portrait of multiracial family with son sitting on steps outside house

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The trend for the market capitalization of the U.S. new home market continued to benefit from the "golden handcuffs" problem afflicting the owners of existing homes in August 2023.

That assessment came despite the initial

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.64K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.