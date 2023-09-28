Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Investors Are Waiting To Check Into GreenTree Hospitality

Sep. 28, 2023 9:03 AM ETGreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • GreenTree Hospitality’s revenue grew 12.1% in the first half of this year, as it returned to profitability.
  • Despite closing 64 restaurants, that recently acquired part of its business lost 14.1 million yuan in the first six months of 2023.
  • GreenTree’s revenue per available room rose 35.8% in the first six months of this year compared with 2022.

Hotel Lobby with Employees and Guests

RichLegg

After a big rally for its stock in July as the hotel operator added restaurants to its business menu, the company’s latest financial results received a more cautious reception.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s (NYSE:GHG) hotel business

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.72K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.