Investment thesis

As oil prices are climbing closer to triple-digits, many stocks from the industry are enjoying solid rallies. Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) is one of them. The company grasped my attention with its stellar long-term over 30% revenue CAGR. At the same time, profitability metrics were very volatile and the operating margin has not been consistently positive over the past five years. The company's free cash flow margin in its best years was still razor thin. I consider LBRT's capital allocation approach of paying dividends and conducting stock buybacks with low profitability metrics as not very sound. Moreover, my valuation analysis suggests the stock has very limited upside potential. All in all, I assign the stock a neutral "Hold" rating.

Company information

Liberty Energy is an integrated energy and technology company focused on providing innovative hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production [E&P] companies in North America.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31 with a sole operating segment comprising hydraulic fracturing and related goods and services. According to the latest 10-K report, LBRT had over 40 active hydraulic fracturing fleets as of the fiscal 2022 year-end.

Financials

The company delivered massive revenue growth between 2015 and 2022. The top line compounded 37% annually, with a massive drawdown during the pandemic. As the business scaled up, profitability metrics followed the top line and expanded substantially. Despite a notable operating margin improvement, the free cash flow ("FCF") margin is still very volatile due to the capital-intensive nature of the business.

Despite relatively narrow profitability metrics, the company strives to satisfy shareholders with stock buybacks and dividend payouts. I think it would be better for the company to allocate more resources to sustaining its impressive revenue growth and stabilizing profitability metrics. That said, the capital allocation policy does not look sound to me, especially considering LBRT's not-so-strong balance sheet with a substantial net debt position.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on July 19, when the company missed consensus estimates. Revenue demonstrated strong growth momentum with a 27% YoY increase. The bottom line followed revenue growth, and the adjusted EPS expanded substantially from $0.57 to $0.85. A solid bullish sign for investors is that the operating margin has expanded substantially YoY from 11% to 17%. The profitability expansion allowed the company to generate levered free cash flow [FCF] of $66 million, which is much better than the same quarter last year.

The upcoming quarter's earnings are scheduled for release on October 18. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus at $1.13 billion, which indicates a 5% YoY decline. The adjusted EPS is expected to react accordingly and shrink from $0.94 to $0.75.

Despite the expected YoY revenue decline in the upcoming quarter, Liberty will continue enjoying industry tailwinds in the foreseeable future. I think so because we are likely to be in a new oil supercycle. Yes, we are currently in a weak global macroeconomic environment with high-interest rates, which weigh on the intensity of economic activity. That said, the demand side is expected to push oil prices down. However, there was almost a decade of persistent underinvestment in E&P, which will significantly weigh the global supply.

Apart from the negative underinvestment factor for the supply side, there are a few more significant reasons to be bullish regarding oil prices. One of the world's largest oil producers and exporters, Russia, is still under sanctions, which limits its ability to export its oil to the global market. Another big factor is OPEC. Members of this organization suffered several years of low oil prices and are now very quickly reacting to any signs of the demand softening by cutting their production volumes. Last but not least, the U.S. emergency oil reserve is at its multidecade low. All these factors are highly likely to keep oil prices inflated for the foreseeable future, which is a massive tailwind for the industry and companies like LBRT.

Valuation

The stock rallied almost 28% year-to-date, notably outperforming the broader U.S. market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a decent "B" valuation grade due to substantially lower multiples than the sector median. Current multiples are also substantially lower than the company's historical averages. These factors might indicate substantial undervaluation, but I would also like to simulate a dividend discount model [DDM] to get more conviction.

I use an elevated 12% WACC due to the company's volatile history of earnings. Consensus dividend estimates forecast FY 2024 payout at $0.2, which I consider conservative enough. I expect the dividend to compound at 11% annually.

According to my calculations, the stock's fair price is $20. This means a very modest upside potential of 7%. I cannot conclude that the upside potential is attractive, especially given the company's substantial net debt position. At the same time, valuations of companies from the Energy sector are hugely impacted by the sentiment regarding the crude oil price, and investors might ignore the fundamentals of a specific company. That said, as crude oil prices continue to go up, it is highly likely that stocks from the industry will trade at substantial discounts.

Risks to consider

The oil market is very volatile, and market overreaction is inherent to it. Last year, when the war in Ukraine started, the price skyrocketed far above $100 per barrel. The subsequent relatively rapid price softening indicated a massive market overreaction in February- March 2022. That said, if, for example, the U.S. announces that its economy is in a recession, it might work the other way around and lead to a massive drop in the oil price. This will have a substantial adverse effect on the Liberty's stock price.

Hydraulic fracturing, which is the company's significant revenue stream, is a controversial topic if we speak from an environmental perspective. This technology has been banned in several countries due to a massive environmental controversy. While there is little evidence that it will be banned in the U.S. in the foreseeable future, this can massively disrupt the company's operations. Despite being a remote risk, the adverse impact on Liberty can be substantial.

Bottom line

To conclude, LBRT is a "Hold." The company will apparently enjoy the current environment of high oil prices. Still, I think there are much better names in the industry with more stable profitability metrics, a stronger balance sheet, and a more sound capital allocation approach. The valuation does not look very attractive as well.