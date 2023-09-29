Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sea Limited: No More TikTok - $8.4B Of GMV Up For Grabs

Sep. 29, 2023 2:00 PM ETSea Limited (SE)BDNCE, GOTO-INDONESIA
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.18K Followers

Summary

  • SE's prospects in Indonesia are highly promising, due to the immediate ban on TikTok's presence, with the platform's estimated 2023 GMV of $8.4B up for grabs.
  • The ban may benefit pure-play e-commerce companies like SE's Shopee, especially since it commands 36% or the equivalent of $18.6B of Indonesia's e-commerce GMV in 2022.
  • For now, SE's stock is still trading at depressed levels despite the regulatory update, but we believe these also provide opportunistic inventors with the chance to ride the upside rally.
  • If Mr. Market opts to rerate the stock nearer to its normalized valuations, we may see the stock's potential nearly double to $79.82 as well.

Reaching High

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

The SE Investment Thesis Is More Promising Here, Thanks To The TikTok Ban

We previously covered Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in August 2023, discussing its more than decent FQ2'23 performance, with improved cash monetization and expanded EBITDA

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.18K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MELI, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.