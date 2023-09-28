Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Agree Realty: One Of The Best Picks For A High Interest Rate Environment

Michal Bartos profile picture
Michal Bartos
4 Followers

Summary

  • Agree Realty Corporation is a net lease REIT focused on single-tenant big box stores.
  • The company has a safe portfolio leased primarily to investment-grade tenants, and its balance sheet has very little interest rate risk until 2028.
  • I present my outlook and guide to high single-digit returns even under a higher for longer scenario.

This article was written by

Michal Bartos profile picture
Michal Bartos
4 Followers
26, M, Czech Republic. I primarily trade crypto, but I have deep interest in stock market as well.Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content provided on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for educational purposes only.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Joey Agree profile picture
Joey Agree
Today, 9:59 AM
Premium
Comments (192)
Appreciate the thoughtful piece. Tag me with any ?’s
L
LesccoBrandon
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (893)
I own this stock, but in all honestly I would touch any REIT at this point in time. I believe there is still significant downside as inflation is not nearly under control (with oil going to $100/barrel) and will continue to be sticky. I don't see rate cuts in the foreseeable future. I'm sitting on huge paper losses with about 4 REITS and have no choice but to sit tight.
