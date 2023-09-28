Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
British American Tobacco And Imperial Brands: The Sunak Black Swan?

Summary

  • Shares of British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands fell after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted at introducing anti-smoking measures similar to those in New Zealand.
  • Investors are concerned that stricter regulations could lead to an even faster decline in cigarette volumes, limiting the companies' leeway for price increases.
  • The article estimates the impact of a loss of the UK market - an arguably pessimistic expectation - on both companies' sales, free cash flow and, consequently, dividend safety.

Introduction

On Monday, September 25, 2023, shares of international tobacco companies Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY, OTCQX:IMBBF) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI, OTCPK:BTAFF) were hit particularly hard (-6.8% and -3.9%, respectively), while Philip Morris International Inc. (

This article was written by

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTAFF, IMBBF, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

Flannelsg profile picture
Flannelsg
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (424)
"a thriving black market and lost tax revenues should not be ignored when weighing the likelihood and severity of such measures."

This.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 9:50 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.06K)
Well balanced and reasoned article.
I might buy some more.
Thanks.
D
Dollarsandcents
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (3.97K)
Kudos to you for attempting to analytically quantify the impact of a ban.
w
w00t
Today, 9:41 AM
Premium
Comments (476)
I missed the news about the anti smoking laws, potentially, in the UK. Thanks for the insight! May pick up more! @Deep Value Ideas
T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (764)
I wonder if Sunak is a proponent of marijuana? MJ is ok but nicotine products are not? I don’t get the logic. I guess that is par for the course. Very few politicians these days know what logic is or how to use it.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 9:55 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.06K)
@The Reasonable Man
There’s very little logic among politicians… but an enormous lust for power.
Never miss an opportunity to criminalize an innocent group of citizens.
Tobacco has never been linked to birth defects.
There’s no evidence that the incredibly powerful Cannabis being pushed is safe on many health fronts.
I’d rather have an alert cigarette smoker on my crew any day.
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 9:59 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.46K)
@The Reasonable Man
Let's be honest.

Politics is never about logic but always about arbitrary collectivist ideologies.

Are fundamentally destructive and unnecessarily value-destroying.

The free market economy does not require any ideology from third parties but only free thinking and acting by the individual market participants.

Let's be even more honest.

Nobody needs politicians because of this.

Only the tormentors who wish it for themselves.

Just pure logic (and rich experience).
suchenwi profile picture
suchenwi
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (1.15K)
Just yesterday I added 34 shares of $BTI, to reduce slightly an overweight in US BDCs. Diversification is important. Being a smoker aged 67, I don't worry much about future trends as discussed in the article...
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 9:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.46K)
Government interventions are always very attractive for politicians. They just can't live without it.

I also have a large position in $BTAFF and a small position in $IMBBF.

Basically, I come to similar conclusions.

This should make BTAFF and $PM (Long) relative winners.

It is possible that the discussion about BAT shares being listed on the US stock exchange will flare up again in the future.

Yes, that's how you drive a functioning industry out of the country sooner or later.

Great job Rishi. Free market economy fully understood.
w
w00t
Today, 9:42 AM
Premium
Comments (476)
@BM Cashflow Detective as long as the dividend can be sustainable with tobacco free or NGP!
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 9:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.46K)
@w00t
I would say.

More than long.

"The global smokeless cigarettes market size was valued at USD 24.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% from 2022 to 2030."

www.grandviewresearch.com/...

This should support long-term dividend growth sustainably and significantly.

Sometimes things get a little worse before they get much better in the future.
spend my cash profile picture
spend my cash
Today, 9:32 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.75K)
Thanks for sharing
NeoContrarian profile picture
NeoContrarian
Today, 9:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (796)
1. Will such a move win Sunak the votes of "older Generations"? Or merely push greater numbers into the hands of Reform UK (currently a thorn in the side for the Conservatives).

2. Sunak is still trailing well-behind ratings for Starmer in the upcoming election. Therefore the "Black Swan" may actually be a "Red Herring", as Starmer (backed by the 1990s "new labour " brigade), may turn out to be the decision-makers.
E
EquiVest International
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (88)
In agreement with both your concern and your conclusion.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:14 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.37K)
Great article. Eye opening and refreshing to see an article that doesn't pound the table on BTI, even though I recently initiated a starter position in BTI, which is the smallest holding in a portfolio of 28 stocks.
