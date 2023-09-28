Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Grayscale Ethereum Trust's Widening NAV Discount May Create Opportunity

Sep. 28, 2023 9:59 AM ETGrayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE)GBTC
Summary

  • Grayscale Ethereum Trust currently trades at a 32% discount to Net Asset Value, potentially offering a 47% return if the discount closes.
  • Recent court ruling favoring Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's ability to convert to an ETF suggests ETHE may follow a similar path.
  • The SEC may not appeal the ruling due to its clarity and logic, and delays due to a potential government shutdown.

Gold Ethereum with candle stick graph chart and digital background

bizoo_n/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) is a fund that holds the cryptocurrency Ether (ETH-USD). Currently that fund trades at a 32% discount to Net Asset Value. Hence if that NAV discount were too close

This article was written by

Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.59K Followers
Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETHE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also long GBTC. Not intended as investment advice. Author's opinion only. Write up may contain errors or inaccuracies and will not be updated. Seek professional investment and tax advice before any investment decision. Investing in cryptocurrencies is highly risky and may result in a total loss. Author's positions may be updated without notice.

