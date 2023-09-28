Ziga Plahutar/E+ via Getty Images

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) is a recent de-SPAC looking to enable a cleaner battery metals supply chain, starting with its Kabanga Nickel project in North-West Tanzania. While I recognize and applaud the need for a cleaner and more ethical source of metals if the energy transition and fighting climate change is ever going to work, this is not why I am interested in this listing at this time. There was an article produced by fellow Seeking Alpha author Stephen Simpson a few days ago that gets into the opportunities and risks if readers are interested in the actual business of Lifezone.

Just like every other de-SPAC that sits in no-man's land until an S-1 or F-1 registration filing is deemed effective, LZM is at a heightened price on minimal daily volume while the warrants (LZM.WS) - which have a strike price of $11.50 - are priced several dollars below their supposed intrinsic value. Like numerous of my previous articles, I could talk about the arbitrage opportunity. But seasoned investors all know that by the time the underlying shares are deemed effective, and the warrants are therefore exercisable, the arbitrage quickly dissipates in the form of the stock price dropping like a rock rather than warrants rising. They may rise for a few hours in the trading day after the filing goes effective, then drop as the stock price drops well below the $11.50 strike during this multi-year extreme bear market for anything SPAC-related. So any warrant arbitrage opportunity is fleeting and only for those who are nimble with their trades.

However, there is a twist with Lifezone and its warrants, with this twist resulting in a significant increase in price and interest in the warrants over the past week.

Data by YCharts

The warrants have a cashless exercise clause that can be enacted by warrant holders 60 business days after listing without an effective registration statement. Lifezone has taken so long to submit an F-1 filing that the SEC approves that those 60 business days are up on Thursday. If the third amendment of the F-1 filed this week is not deemed effective by then, warrant holders can exercise their warrants on a cashless basis starting on Friday, according to the warrant agreement:

7.4.1 Registration of the Class A ordinary shares. The Company agrees that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than twenty (20) Business Days after the closing of its initial Business Combination, it shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the Commission a post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement or a new registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants. The Company shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to cause the same to become effective within sixty (60) Business Days after the closing of the Company’s initial Business Combination and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement, and a current prospectus relating thereto, until the expiration or redemption of the Warrants in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement. If any such post-effective amendment or such new registration statement has not been declared effective by the sixtieth (60th) Business Day following the closing of the Business Combination, holders of the Warrants shall have the right, during the period beginning on the sixty-first (61st) Business Day after the closing of the Business Combination and ending upon such post-effective amendment or such new registration statement being declared effective by the Commission, and during any other period when the Company shall fail to have maintained an effective registration statement covering the issuance of the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, to exercise such Warrants on a “cashless basis,” by exchanging the Warrants (in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act (or any successor statute) or another exemption) for that number of Class A ordinary shares equal to the quotient obtained by dividing (X) the product of the number of Class A ordinary shares underlying the Warrants, multiplied by the excess of the “Fair Market Value” (as defined below) over the Warrant Price by (y) the Fair Market Value. Solely for purposes of this subsection 7.4.1, “Fair Market Value” shall mean the arithmetic average of the daily volume-weighted average price of the Class A ordinary shares as reported during the ten (10) trading day period ending on the trading day prior to the date that notice of exercise is received by the Warrant Agent from the holder of such Warrants or its securities broker or intermediary. The date that notice of cashless exercise is received by the Warrant Agent shall be conclusively determined by the Warrant Agent. In connection with the “cashless exercise” of a Warrant, the Company shall, upon request, provide the Warrant Agent with an opinion of counsel for the Company (which shall be an outside law firm with securities law experience) stating that (i) the exercise of the Warrants on a cashless basis in accordance with this subsection 7.4.1 is not required to be registered under the Securities Act and (ii) the Class A ordinary shares issued upon such exercise shall be freely tradable under United States federal securities laws by anyone who is not an affiliate (as such term is defined in Rule 144 under the Securities Act (or any successor statute)) of the Company and, accordingly, shall not be required to bear a restrictive legend. Except as provided in subsection 7.4.2, for the avoidance of any doubt, unless and until all of the Warrants have been exercised or have expired, the Company shall continue to be obligated to comply with its registration obligations under the first three sentences of this subsection 7.4.1.

As the date of the cashless exercise opportunity nears, the stock price has conveniently risen so that the "Fair Market Value" from which a ratio of warrants to shares in the cashless exercise scenario is determined has increased. It's a little bit of a word salad, but when using a mathematical example the logic becomes clear. At an $11.50 strike price and $23.00 stock price (just to make the math simple), the warrants, in theory, would be worth $11.50. Exactly half the stock price. If the fair market value was $23.00, the calculation would go as such: ($23.00-$11.50)/$23.00 = 0.5. The quotient is merely the number of shares per warrant needed to mimic the same payout if warrant holders were to exercise their warrants, then sell a portion of the stock that was newly issued to them in order to pay the $11.50 per share proceeds needed to exercise the warrants in the first place.

The fair market value is the arithmetic average of the daily volume-weighted average price of LZM on the ten trading leading up to the cashless exercise request. To illustrate the opportunity, I will use the closing price on Tuesday as the assumed 10th day. The volume-weighted average price of trades from September 13th to September 26th is approximately $15.00. This leads to a quotient of 0.233 with the fair value of the warrants being $3.63 based on 23% of a $15.57 close on the stock. As the phrase "arithmetic average" left some ambiguity with what exactly daily VWAP is supposed to mean, I calculated the time-weighted daily VWAP to be a bit north of $13.00. This leads to a quotient of 0.12 and fair value on the warrants of $1.86 based on 12% of the $15.57 close. Assuming two more days of prices above $15, these two figures for the FMV will increase and converge as lower priced $12 days are taken out of the average. Either way the warrants are underpriced and represent a buying opportunity with some caveats.

Risks and opportunities of buying Lifezone warrants

There are multiple risks, but also some very lucrative opportunities with buying the warrants. First, should the third amendment of the F-1 become effective before Friday, the opportunity for cashless exercise is gone. The value remaining on LZM's warrants under this scenario would be from any arbitrage opportunity, so traders would need to be quick with the sell button. In this situation, I wouldn't expect the warrants to trade above $1.50 for very long, as the stock price would crash below $13 relatively quickly. So profits would be minimal and fleeting.

Even if the cashless exercise option were to become available, there are a few logistical risks for which to be wary. First, if warrants are exchanged for freely trading stock, this is going to cause selling pressure on this lightly traded listing. As the quotient is based on the prior 10-day VWAP, warrant holders do have some wiggle room to maximize this number as they can wait for the low-priced days to fall off while assessing how intraday trading is coming along before pulling the trigger on the cashless exercise request. But then they risk getting caught up in a rush to the exits with other warrant holders looking to sell their newly issued stock. Still, even having to sell the stock at $6 could be profitable if the quotient is 25% or above. There is some legal ambiguity around the ability to immediately sell the stock, or if it is still restricted under Rule 144 of the Securities Act. The winning strategy may be to sell the warrants on the open market, even if you have to sell them at a discount to their intrinsic value under the cashless exercise clause.

While the risks put a damper on the upside, the opportunities provide speculative hope. Should LZM take off like some other low float SPACs have done, the warrants would benefit from an increase in the quotient as well as an increase in the stock price. As an example, a quotient of 30% on a $20 stock price implies $6 value for the warrants in a cashless exercise scenario. There are 13.8 million public warrants. A 30% quotient assumes issuance of four million shares. It's unlikely that all the warrants will be exercised immediately under this clause, so perhaps the stock could absorb an extra two million or so shares at reasonably robust prices.

Another consideration is that there is a lucrative earn out trigger for the initial Lifezone private entity shareholders and SPAC sponsors should the stock remain above certain thresholds:

Following the Closing, Lifezone Metals’ shareholders comprised all prior shareholders of LHL, all prior shareholders of GoGreen (including its public shareholders post-redemptions and the SPAC Sponsor) plus all PIPE investors resulting in Lifezone Metals having a total of 79,418,599 shares issued and outstanding. Pursuant to earn-out arrangements under the BCA, former LHL shareholders and the SPAC Sponsor will receive additional Lifezone Metals shares if the daily volume-weighted average price of Lifezone Metals shares equals or exceeds (i) $14.00 per share for any 20 trading days within a 30 trading day period (Trigger Event 1) and (ii) $16.00 per share for any 20 trading days within a 30 trading day period (Trigger Event 2). Of the total shares issued and outstanding, 1,725,000 shares are issued but in escrow and relate to the SPAC Sponsor earn-outs, which are subject to the occurrence of the two trigger events.

The potential issuance of another 1,725,000 shares gives the incentive for people close to the listing to not exactly rush with getting the F-1 filed and effective while making sure the stock doesn't tank too badly under a cashless exercise situation with the warrants. In order for the second trigger event to take place over the next month, warrant holders would be able to extract $4.00 of value or more for their warrants as the stock would have to stay above $16.00 for much of that timeframe.

Conclusion

All things considered, I have bought a smallish position in LZM.WS with the intent to sell on the open market in the next few days rather than go for the cashless exercise option. Keeping it small helps to ensure that I have adequate liquidity for a reasonably priced exit no matter the situation. LZM has very light volume right now, with the expectation of high volatility and higher volume by the end of the week whether the F-1 goes effective or the cashless exercise clause kicks in. That volatility more than likely points to downward pressure in the stock price. However, there are mitigating factors that don't eliminate the possibility of a spike in the stock price, which would make the warrants exponentially more valuable. I consider this to be a lotto ticket with some arbitrage back up.