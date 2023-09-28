chingyunsong/iStock via Getty Images

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is a name we have covered many times. It is one that we have routine coverage of, and have traded. You see, sometimes the ratings we issue are certainly short term, for example, we sell a position, but then want to buy it back. Or we have a hold, but outline an entry strategy. We teach investors how to magnify returns doing this, rather than just buying and holding. So KMX stock is one that we have done this a number of times on.

After last selling the stock after some complete destruction in key metrics, we did some buying over at our service in the spring and recently a rapid-return trade when the UAW strike kicked up. At this time we have no position, but are looking to re-enter soon following a Q2 earnings report that has led to some ugly price action in the stock. Let us discuss.

Sales trends weaken again

CarMax's just-reported Q2 revenues saw strong declines again. While the declines are not as steep as we saw several quarters ago, sales are still down, and it is because of volume pressure. Sales were down 13.1% versus last year's Q2. Q2 revenues were $7.07 billion, but managed a slight $40 million beat versus consensus. While inflation had helped used car pricing, pricing has normalized. Getting auto loans is more challenging due to the credit and income needed with higher interest rates as well. The main thing investors need to be aware of is that there has been ongoing margin pressure building. We are still seeing pressure in many of the critical metrics that we follow for CarMax.

CarMax's critical metric discussion

CarMax comparable sales

Comparable sales are perhaps our favorite indicator when examining any kind of retailer in any industry. As we saw, overall sales were down pretty badly. Total used vehicle unit sales fell 7.4% in the quarter and comparable store used unit sales also dropped 9.0% versus the prior year's Q2. It was a tough quarter for used vehicle sales, though some declines were anticipated. In the release, management acknowledged the weaknesses we had cautioned previously:

We believe vehicle affordability challenges continued to impact our second quarter unit sales performance, as headwinds remained due to widespread inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, tightened lending standards and prolonged low consumer confidence.

It was ugly in other lines as well. We saw total retail used vehicle sales decrease 11.0% as a result of less retail used units sold as well as a decrease in average retail selling price, which declined approximately $1,200 per unit, or 4.0%. Total wholesale vehicle unit sales decreased 11.2%, but was a sequential improvement from Q1, which is a small positive. Total wholesale revenues cratered 21.8% as the average wholesale selling price fell nearly $1,300 per unit or 12.3%, in addition to the volumes being lower.

CarMax margins and profits

So lower volumes and lower selling prices combined to erode margins. Total gross profit fell to $698.8 million, falling 5.5% from last year. This was actually better than we expected given the declines in selling prices. However, the cost to acquire used vehicles also came down, which is part of the equation. Used vehicle gross profit per unit is perhaps the most important indicator to monitor. While retail used vehicle gross profit declined 8.7%, primarily reflecting the decline in retail unit sales, the retail gross profit per used unit was $2,251, which was in line with the comparable quarter a year ago. Wholesale vehicle gross profit was down just 2.9%, driven by reduced volumes. However, the margin per vehicle was actually up. Wholesale per vehicle profit of $963 was up from $881 in the Q2 quarter last year. Margins in the other lines of sales were up 6.4% as well, thanks to efficiency efforts.

This is not as ugly as the steep decline in shares suggests. That said, with a decrease in the top line and mixed margins, the bottom line missed consensus expectations. Earnings were $0.75 per share, missing consensus by $0.03 per share.

Repurchase program

One reason we are getting bullish again about CarMax, Inc. is the share repurchase program. About a year ago, the company paused all repurchase activity. At the end of the quarter, it had $2.45 billion remaining available for repurchase on its authorization. The company stated "we intend to resume share repurchases in the third quarter." Well we are in the third quarter, so we expect a floor under shares.

Looking ahead to the rest of fiscal 2024

CarMax, Inc. stock is being hit pretty hard here, and we think that you can do some buying when the dust settles. While sales are down, margins held up better than expected overall, frankly. Operating expenses remain a touch higher than we would like, but the $0.03 miss was not all that drastic.

We love the share repurchase program. We also think used cars will get some attention as big automakers contend with a strike that will certainly lead to higher prices for new vehicles. For fiscal 2024, we are looking for $3.10-$3.40 for the year, putting shares at a reasonable 21.5X FWD eps at $70 per share. We think you can buy CarMax, Inc. sub-$70.