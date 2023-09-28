CarMax: Buy The Carnage
Summary
- CarMax, Inc.'s just-reported Q2 revenues dropped 13% from a year ago.
- Comparable sales were down, and key indicators show that despite ugly comps, margins have held up in some areas better than expected.
- Lower volumes and lower selling prices combined to erode CarMax's margins, but the company's share repurchase program may provide a floor under shares.
- Tactical buy call on CarMax, Inc.
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is a name we have covered many times. It is one that we have routine coverage of, and have traded. You see, sometimes the ratings we issue are certainly short term, for example, we sell a position, but then want to buy it back. Or we have a hold, but outline an entry strategy. We teach investors how to magnify returns doing this, rather than just buying and holding. So KMX stock is one that we have done this a number of times on.
After last selling the stock after some complete destruction in key metrics, we did some buying over at our service in the spring and recently a rapid-return trade when the UAW strike kicked up. At this time we have no position, but are looking to re-enter soon following a Q2 earnings report that has led to some ugly price action in the stock. Let us discuss.
Sales trends weaken again
CarMax's just-reported Q2 revenues saw strong declines again. While the declines are not as steep as we saw several quarters ago, sales are still down, and it is because of volume pressure. Sales were down 13.1% versus last year's Q2. Q2 revenues were $7.07 billion, but managed a slight $40 million beat versus consensus. While inflation had helped used car pricing, pricing has normalized. Getting auto loans is more challenging due to the credit and income needed with higher interest rates as well. The main thing investors need to be aware of is that there has been ongoing margin pressure building. We are still seeing pressure in many of the critical metrics that we follow for CarMax.
CarMax's critical metric discussion
CarMax comparable sales
Comparable sales are perhaps our favorite indicator when examining any kind of retailer in any industry. As we saw, overall sales were down pretty badly. Total used vehicle unit sales fell 7.4% in the quarter and comparable store used unit sales also dropped 9.0% versus the prior year's Q2. It was a tough quarter for used vehicle sales, though some declines were anticipated. In the release, management acknowledged the weaknesses we had cautioned previously:
We believe vehicle affordability challenges continued to impact our second quarter unit sales performance, as headwinds remained due to widespread inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, tightened lending standards and prolonged low consumer confidence.
It was ugly in other lines as well. We saw total retail used vehicle sales decrease 11.0% as a result of less retail used units sold as well as a decrease in average retail selling price, which declined approximately $1,200 per unit, or 4.0%. Total wholesale vehicle unit sales decreased 11.2%, but was a sequential improvement from Q1, which is a small positive. Total wholesale revenues cratered 21.8% as the average wholesale selling price fell nearly $1,300 per unit or 12.3%, in addition to the volumes being lower.
CarMax margins and profits
So lower volumes and lower selling prices combined to erode margins. Total gross profit fell to $698.8 million, falling 5.5% from last year. This was actually better than we expected given the declines in selling prices. However, the cost to acquire used vehicles also came down, which is part of the equation. Used vehicle gross profit per unit is perhaps the most important indicator to monitor. While retail used vehicle gross profit declined 8.7%, primarily reflecting the decline in retail unit sales, the retail gross profit per used unit was $2,251, which was in line with the comparable quarter a year ago. Wholesale vehicle gross profit was down just 2.9%, driven by reduced volumes. However, the margin per vehicle was actually up. Wholesale per vehicle profit of $963 was up from $881 in the Q2 quarter last year. Margins in the other lines of sales were up 6.4% as well, thanks to efficiency efforts.
This is not as ugly as the steep decline in shares suggests. That said, with a decrease in the top line and mixed margins, the bottom line missed consensus expectations. Earnings were $0.75 per share, missing consensus by $0.03 per share.
Repurchase program
One reason we are getting bullish again about CarMax, Inc. is the share repurchase program. About a year ago, the company paused all repurchase activity. At the end of the quarter, it had $2.45 billion remaining available for repurchase on its authorization. The company stated "we intend to resume share repurchases in the third quarter." Well we are in the third quarter, so we expect a floor under shares.
Looking ahead to the rest of fiscal 2024
CarMax, Inc. stock is being hit pretty hard here, and we think that you can do some buying when the dust settles. While sales are down, margins held up better than expected overall, frankly. Operating expenses remain a touch higher than we would like, but the $0.03 miss was not all that drastic.
We love the share repurchase program. We also think used cars will get some attention as big automakers contend with a strike that will certainly lead to higher prices for new vehicles. For fiscal 2024, we are looking for $3.10-$3.40 for the year, putting shares at a reasonable 21.5X FWD eps at $70 per share. We think you can buy CarMax, Inc. sub-$70.
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KMX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
