Unity Software Steps In It

Sep. 28, 2023 11:43 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)
Trading Places Research
Summary

  • Unity faces backlash from indie developers over changes to their pricing structure after undercharging for years, and creating expectations that it would always be that way.
  • Raising prices is never easy, but it is also not this hard. This was one of the worst failures of corporate communications I have ever seen.
  • They need to repair their relationship with developers and also fix their pricing issue. These goals are now at odds with each other.
  • I believe this is a fireable offense for CEO John Riccitiello. I do not say this lightly.
Unity Software headquarters in San Francisco

Sundry Photography

Trust arrives on foot and leaves on horseback. (Vertrouwen komt te voet en gaat te paard).

-Dutch proverb.

I know that comes with how hard it is to earn trust, and I know how easy it is to lose

This article was written by

Trading Places Research
Trading Places Research is a macroeconomics specialist with decades of experience identifying geopolitical factors that lead to market trends. With a focus on technology, he focuses on where the sector is headed as opposed to where investments are currently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S
Satya Mardelli
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (398)
Where might the customers go to find a product equal to Unity?
Trading Places Research
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (3.62K)
@Satya Mardelli Unreal, but I think a lot of development effort is going to go into making open source Godot more competitive. Or, people will just stop using engines
