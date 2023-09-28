Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hess: The Future Of Oil And Gas

Sep. 28, 2023 11:52 AM ETHess Corporation (NYSE:HES)
Summary

  • Oil and gas continues to grow despite the rise of preferred energy sources due to a lack of realistic plans and investment in alternative energy.
  • Chart Industries, a major supplier of natural gas handling equipment, has a positive outlook and booming business in the hydrogen, carbon capture, and natural gas markets.
  • The low investment in renewable energy transition hinders a fast energy transition, resulting in a bright outlook for oil and gas despite market share concerns.
  • Offshore operators reinject natural gas so that the project ends up being very low emissions and is relatively climate-friendly for an upstream operation.
  • Hess, as the smallest player in the Guyana partnership, is likely to triple earnings every five years due to the unusual profitability of the Guyana partnership.
Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

John Hess, CEO of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), recently presented his view as to why the company is investing in long-term projects like Guyana. Oil and gas has long predicted to die "shortly." But the history has never worked

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.69K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GTLS HES XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

G
Geosands
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (574)
knew this was going to be a profitable investment but I think I'll have to increase my position. Don't know of any other oil stock with this much potential. anyone think differently?
fhbecker profile picture
fhbecker
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (3.9K)
Reinjection of produced gas has been going on for many decades and is not relatively new to the industry. Prudhoe Bay has been doing it since the 1970's.
www.osti.gov/...
