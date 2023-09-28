Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

The hold thesis I presented in August FY'22 on Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:OMI) was a prudent view based on the company's equity performance over the last 12 months or so. The stock price is down ~54% since then, having pushed sideways into congestion for the better part of 2023.

OMI caught a strong bid across the 'pandemic era', but has since repriced below its longer-term range. Figure 1(a) shows the monthly chart dating back to 2013, around 10 years of price returns. The stock ran from sub-$4 at the end of FY'19, to heights of ~$49 in FY'21 and again in FY'22, around 1,200% price return. It has since given away ~67% of this high as I write.

As a reminder, OMI reports in 2 segments, (i) products + healthcare services and (ii) its patient direct business. The former offers distribution and logistics services and produces medical + surgical products through its kitting operation. The latter provides disposable medical supplies and healthcare equipment directly to patients and agencies.

This report will unload the latest investment updates for OMI. Net-net, the lack of economic value on offer sees the company sell at a 38% discount to the sector at 11.4x forward earnings. Deeper economic analysis suggests this might be warranted. Net-net, reiterate hold.

Figure 1.

Data: Updata

Figure 2.

Data: Updata

Critical findings that support reiterated hold thesis

1. Latest numbers-sales flat, pre-tax earnings down

OMI posted its Q2 numbers in August, putting up quarterly sales of $2.6Bn, up ~250bps YoY. Management now expects $10-$10.5Bn in FY'23 sales on adj. EBITDA of $575mm at the upper end of range. This calls for 5.5% growth at the top line.

As to the breakdown of Q2:

Both segments contributed, but patient direct revenues grew 10.5%, whereas its products + healthcare business contributed just 20bps to the growth. In fact, its patient direct business is by far the more profitable enterprise, as we'll see a bit later, due to its exposure to diabetes and sleep apnea-both large and high growth end markets. For instance the global sleep apnea market is projected to grow at CAGR 6.2% into 2030, whereas the U.S. diabetes market is poised for a 6.3% growth rate into 2028, despite all the hype around Ozempic.

It pulled this to gross profit of 20.3% or ~$520mm, a margin compression of ~100bps YoY. Critically, just as its PPE sales were the main driver of its stock price thanks to Covid-19, it would appear the reverse is true in the 'post-pandemic era'. OMI is an inventory-intensive business and its use of last in, first out ("LIFO") accounting produced a $6.7mm benefit to gross margin in Q2, likely due to PPE inventory mark-downs in my opinion.

Pre-tax income was down ~85% YoY to $10.8mm-well off the $75mm booked last year. Again, a similar theme appears (per the 10-Q): "The decreases reflected changes in product sales mix, lower demand for PPE, including reduced COVID-19 related product purchases...". It also clipped $313mm in OCF as it converted ~$150mm to cash from the receivables account. I'd also point out it has sold $412mm in receivables this year under a receivables purchase agreement ("RPA") it entered into in March this year.

It used the cash proceeds to pay down ~$50mm of debt. Total gross debt was $2.3Bn at the end of Q2, 6.7x trailing core EBITDA. Per management on the call, "[d]elevering remains a top priority". The company's H1 FY'23 revenue breakdown is mapped in Figure 2.

BigInsights

2. Hurdles to economic value

It's worth noting the positives in OMI's economic engine. Indeed, the company is profitable at the gross level, as seen in Figure 3. It rotated $0.37 in gross for every $1 of assets employed in the business in Q2, off $5.3Bn of gross asset value (all core and non-core assets included). For reference, a number >$0.3 is considered high. This is noteworthy.

BigInsights

Around 64% of the firm's net asset value is comprised of NWC, namely, receivables, inventories, and payables. For this intensity, OMI does enjoy NWC efficiencies. Its cash conversion cycle was 34 days last period, down from ~45 days on average the last 2.5 years. This sees it recycle $1 invested in NWC back to cash in a little over 1 month, turning over its NWC 10.7x each year. One can't ignore how quickly the company recycles cash in its day-to-day operations.

BigInsights

For the investor, however, the economic value is not to be seen on my examination.

Consider the following facts pattern, observed in Figure 5:

The company had $45.30/share of invested capital last quarter, up from $27.30/share in Q2 FY'21. Since 2020 it has invested another $1.54Bn into the business. The $45.30/share produced $1.65/share in trailing NOPAT by Q2, just 3% return on investment. Indeed, the capital at risk in OMI's business isn't valuable at this rate of return. Despite the fact capital turnover is high-2.93x last quarter, in-line with the 2-year range-the paper-thin post-tax margins do nothing to the profitability of the business. Just $0.01 of profit per $1 investment is not an attractive proposition.

As mentioned earlier, the patient direct business is by far the more profitable franchise, with an annualized pre-tax ROIC of 8.4% in H1 FY'23, vs. just 0.4% in its products + healthcare business. I would be watching closely on OMI's efforts in patient direct from hereon in. On this basis, it should be throwing as many resources towards this segment as possible vs. focusing on its products + healthcare segment in my opinion.

BigInsights BigInsights

Naturally, the declining trend in ROIC is something to consider. Some research supports companies with low ROICs turning this around and growing off the low base. But I've seen nothing in the data that supports this view for OMI for the time being. This supports a neutral view.

BigInsights

Technical considerations

OMI's price structure in the market is critical information as well. As seen in Figure 7, the daily cloud chart, the price and lagging lines crossed beneath the cloud in August. This isn't good news for the bullish investor of OMI. You'd need a cross above the $18.00 mark to corroborate a bullish reversal. The daily chart looks to the coming weeks, so I am neutral on OMI over this time frame.

Figure 7.

Data: Updata

Similar trends are seen on the weekly setup. The price line has been riding the base of the cloud for the better half of 2023, nudging close but with no cross into the cloud itself. The lagging line has a ways to go in order to suggest momentum to the upside. On this frame, you'd be looking to a break above $24.00 by December to indicate a bullish move. The weekly chart looks to the coming months, so again, I am neutral on OMI over this time frame.

Figure 8.

Data: Updata

It shouldn't be surprising therefore to see further downside targets on the point and figure studies in Figure 9. We have downsides to $14.60 then $11.30. These targets have eyed each of the moves to the downside well over the last 12 months or so, providing good price visibility. Without any upside data to work by, this further supports a neutral view.

Figure 9.

Data: Updata

Valuation and conclusion

The stock sells at compressed multiples, as mentioned in the investment summary. It is trading at 11.4x forward earnings and 11.4x forward EBIT, 38% and 29% discount to the sector respectively. The relative value crowd may find some interest in these numbers. But consider the economics discussed here today. Figure 10 puts things into perspective:

(i). To grow sales at a 2% rate over the last 3 years, OMI required $0.28 in fixed capital per $1 of new sales, and $0.07 in intangibles. It has managed to reduce NWC intensity now that it's worked through most of its Covid-19 inventories.

(ii). This serves as a good base to work forward in my opinion. Management expects 5% sales growth in FY'23, consensus has it at 4%, and 3% for FY'24. Say OMI hits the 4.5% growth mark in FY'24. In my view, this would require at least $240mm-$300mm of capital investment, with 2% growth in NWC and $0.28 of fixed capital per $1 of sales growth.

(iii). At OMI's steady-state of operations, this may correspond with an 8-9% return on capital, with OMI compounding its intrinsic value at ~1.8% on average each period.

BigInsights

Compounding the firm's intrinsic value as a function of the estimated ROIC and reinvestment rates, it would appear OMI is trading roughly at fair value as I write. Figure 11 shows this calculus on OMI's intrinsic value versus equity line since 2020, noting the market looks to have reflected this well in its appraisal of the company's stock price. Hence, the discounts outlined earlier may be justified in my opinion.

BigInsights

In short, there are multiple factors to consider when appraising OMI. Thinking in first principles, it's abundantly clear that:

This is a low-margin, high-capital turnover business, with most of its capital allocation geared towards NWC. In this regard, it makes efficient use of NWC. Its patient direct business if by far the more profitable and productive segment, and OMI should focus on this channel going forward in my opinion. It is not creating economic value for its investors, especially with such tight returns on capital invested and declining economic earnings. Technicals are unsupportive of a buy rating and highlight the market's pessimism baked into the stock.

Despite the fact it trades at a deep discount to peers, based on the economics discussed here today, these multiples may be justified in my opinion. In that vein, I continue to rate OMI a hold.