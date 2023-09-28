Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Camden Property: Moderate Upside Alongside A Solid Dividend

Sep. 28, 2023 12:00 PM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Camden Property Trust shares are at a 52-week low due to higher interest rates and concerns about slowing rental inflation.
  • The company has a concentrated footprint in faster-growing Southern states, which is positive for its investment case.
  • While rental growth is slowing, Camden is still posting blended rental rate gains and has a solid balance sheet.

Apartment Buidling

Kirpal Kooner

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are sitting at a 52-week low as higher interest rates continue to take a toll on real estate stocks. On top of this, there have been concerns about slowing rental inflation, given increased

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.73K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.