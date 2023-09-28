Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Instacart: More Downside Is Possible

Sep. 28, 2023 12:20 PM ET Maplebear Inc. (CART)
Summary

  • Instacart is an online grocery shopping company operating largely in the U.S. market.
  • The U.S. online grocery market is expected to reach $284 billion by 2027, or 21% of the total market, representing a 5Y CAGR of 15.8%.
  • Penetration of online, take rates, and switching costs are growth opportunities for the company, but could also be detractors.
  • Instacart's take rate and margins may face downward pressure due to intensifying competition in the industry.
  • At its current price of $29, there is an 11% potential downward move, based on base-case value per share, and a 55% chance of overvaluation.

Introduction

Following the Maplebear Inc. aka Instacart (NASDAQ:CART) fresh IPO, I decided to have a look at the company’s performance, prospects, and ultimately valuation, in order to understand whether the current price level is justified (or fair, if one may

I have more than 10 years of investment management and corporate finance experience. In my current capacity working at a 150mln+ investment company, I analyze, evaluate, and manage investment projects across various sectors in Uzbekistan. In my free time, I like to apply my knowledge and expertise to value publicly listed companies across the developed world. I am a true believer of the intrinsic valuation and, as a result, should any of my articles involve company valuation, the DCF analysis will be my go-to approach.

Comments

Today, 1:01 PM
Seems like grocery stores are turning towards providing this service themselves. What can Instacart do that they can't?
