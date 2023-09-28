Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China's Reluctance Toward Stimulus-Driven Growth

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.1K Followers

Summary

  • Since 2022, China’s growth rate has slowed to the 3-4% range due to the combined effects of the Covid Zero policy and the country’s long-term structural debt issues.
  • The Chinese government is taking incremental measures to prevent severe economic downturns.
  • The Chinese state media has consistently used the term “high-quality growth” since the deterioration of U.S.-China relations post-Covid.
  • The Chinese economy is still weathering the impact of the real estate downturn, but it is not in a state of collapse, and there are enough government policy tools to avoid the worst.

Multi exposure of virtual abstract financial graph interface on Chinese flag and sunset sky background, financial and trading concept

Igor Kutyaev

By Liqian Ren

Since 2022, China’s growth rate has slowed to the 3-4% range due to the combined effects of the Covid Zero policy and the country’s long-term structural debt issues. Despite calls for fiscal or monetary stimulus from both

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.1K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.