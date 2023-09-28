Douglas Rissing

After three government shutdowns in the last 10 years, another one is on the horizon. If it goes through, non-essential services will cease until an agreement is reached by the Congress. While there’s no way of knowing the extent or duration of the shutdown, past history does offer useful suggestions as to what its impact can be, or not, on both the economy and the stock markets.

How bad can a shutdown get?

The first point to note is that there’s still time until September 30 to resolve the impasse. It's just that it looks increasingly unlikely now, with the odds of a shutdown estimated to be at 90%.

If Congress is able to find a solution, then there’s no disruption in government functioning at the start of the US Federal government’s next financial year, starting on October 1. But if no agreement is found, then the provision of non-essential services will stop for the duration of the shutdown. Employees won’t come to work during this time and their dues for the period will be paid after it lifts.

Full v/s partial shutdown

Not every shutdown is made equal, though. A shutdown can be partial, if some of the funding bills, but not all, are passed or it can be a complete shutdown if none of the bills are agreed upon. In the past, some 850,000 government employees have been furloughed in a full shutdown, while some 380,000 of them were affected in the partial one in 2018-19.

Duration of shutdown

The impact of a shutdown also depends on how long it lasts. The last shutdown, which happened between late 2018 and 2019 lasted the longest for 34 days. But there have also been three shutdowns in the past, that lasted only for a day.

On average, the 10 shutdowns between 1981 and 2019, have lasted for an average of 8.6 days. However, a three-period rolling average indicates that the duration of the shutdown has been rising over time (see chart below). This in turn potentially implies higher odds of a longer lasting shutdown than that implied by the average of the last 10 shutdowns.

GDP can be affected

Clearly, past experience indicates that the exact economic impact of the shutdown depends both on its nature and its duration. According to Goldman Sachs, a week-long shutdown, or a little less than the average length, can reduce the GDP by 0.15-0.2 percentage points.

The best-case scenario of course is a single-day shutdown, which will barely have an impact. But in the near-worst-case scenario, keep in mind the last shutdown's impact was much higher. In Q4 2018 the level of GDP was reduced by 0.1% and in Q1 2019 GDP was estimated to be affected by 0.2%. The effects on quarterly real GDP growth were estimated to be 0.2 and 0.4 percentage points for each of the quarters. It can get worse, since this last instance even if long lasting, was a partial one.

While there was some recovery in the GDP in the following quarters (see table above), some $3 billion of economic activity wasn’t recovered. This happened because unpaid employees and contractors can pull back on their expenses during the time, which shows up in a loss of consumer confidence. On average, the non-profit organization, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, estimates that 0.25 points of confidence are lost for every day of a shutdown.

Fed could continue to hold rates

If the shutdown does indeed turn out to be a full one and double the duration of the average seen over the decades (in line with the latest rolling average), the GDP impact can be substantial. Further, it may well impact employment data depending on the duration of the shutdown (see discussion on Employment on Page 2 of the link).

If it does impact employment data, the effect can be significant. Let me put this in perspective. In August, 187,000 new jobs were created. This is far less than the number of employees furloughed even during the last partial shutdown, as noted earlier.

In the last meeting, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, pointing out specifically to the labor market. The unemployment rate, which rose by 0.3 percentage points in the last read, could remain soft in the October reading too. Moreover, it’s even possible that the Fed might not have updated inflation data available to base an interest rate decision on in the next meeting if the shutdown lasts long enough.

What a shutdown means for the S&P 500

Despite the potential economic impact, the S&P 500 (SP500) has historically been unfazed by shutdowns. In fact, it actually performed better during the government shutdowns in the last 10 years, as compared to average performance during the corresponding year(s) (see chart below).

On average the index has risen by 0.30% during each day of the shutdown for the past three times. It doesn't however mean that the shutdown itself is responsible for the rise, only that it doesn’t really impact the stock markets historically.

Drilling down to sectors dependent on government sectors like defense and healthcare reveals the same results. There’s no clear correlation between the performance of ETFs like iShares US Aerospace and Defense ETF (ITA) and the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) and the shutdowns that have happened in the 21st century so far. So there might not be any trading opportunities at this time. It does need to be noted, though, that both ETFs have given solid returns over the past decade, implying that long-term investments are still unlikely to be impacted by shutdowns anyway.

What next?

The key takeaway here is that a government shutdown should only be a peripheral consideration, if that, when making investment decisions right now. There are two reasons for this. First, shutdowns in the past 10 years haven't really had a downward impact on the S&P 500, so there's no real buying opportunity here.

Next, both the extent and the duration of the shutdown are still unknown. There have been multiple instances in the past where the shutdown has lasted only a single day. And the impact of a partial shutdown can be far less than that of a complete shutdown. That said, the duration on average has been on the rise, so if the trend continues there could be an economic impact with a softening in GDP.

Significantly, the economic impact does imply that the Fed might be deterred from the one last expected rate hike. The Federal Reserve has been watching employment numbers closely recently, and the shutdown could impact exactly these numbers. However, things are still up in the air right now, so I’d be cautious before drawing firm conclusions. This takes me back to the original point, that for investors, it's ideal to stick to a longer investing horizon than look for potential trading opportunities associated with a shutdown.