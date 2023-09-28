Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bloom Energy: A Chance Of Blooming, But A Larger Risk Of Wilting

Sep. 28, 2023 12:52 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)
Summary

  • Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) are appealing for their high efficiency and fuel flexibility but suffer from long-term corrosion and breakdown of components.
  • The growth of SOFC and electrolyzer markets is large.
  • Bloom Energy has a focused strategy to deliver stationary, reliable backup power systems as well as electrolyzers in support of alternative and low carbon energy sources.
  • Bloom Energy must realize both: (i) high CAGR of topline revenue and (ii) high profit margin to justify its current price.

Fuel Cell

AlasdairJames/iStock via Getty Images

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is primarily in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and distributing large-scale solid oxide fuel cell power (SOFC) generation modules for customers who demand highly resilient and reliable power. Their "energy servers" produce electricity at high efficiency from natural

This article was written by

Tailwind value investor with Chemical Engineering background including BS, MS, and PhD degrees.  I lead a materials research group and teach at a university. My investing style is to apply a mix of fundamental valuation and technical analysis.  I'm attracted to companies in the technical sector that hit all the valuation marks and also have contributing factors that can fuel their growth. I am also passionate about understanding how society is adapting to increasing economic, societal and environmental pressures.  All my articles express my opinion on evolving market situations and should not be taken as financial advice.

